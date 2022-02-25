Why is Russia attacking Ukraine?: How Ukraine arm ordinary citizens against Russia attack

As Russian troops dey come closer, ordinary citizens inside Ukraine capital, Kiev, don dey arm demsefs.

About 18,000 rifles don dey donated to volunteer forces to defend Kiev.

Ukrainian officials don call di army reserve forces and call on citizens to arm demsefs.

Dem don order dia kontri pipo to resist Russian forces with fire bombs alias Molotov cocktails or any oda means.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinsky don release a video of di streets of Kiev following rumors inside Russian media say im don japa comot di kontri.

"We all dey here. We dey protect di independence of our government, and we go continue to do so," E tok.

Zelinsky top advisers and di prime minister bin follow am.

Tori be say Russian forces dey near di capital, Kiev.

Russia threaten: If Finland or Sweden join NATO, dem go face a serious reaction from Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman don cut warning for Finland or Sweden.

Maria Zakharova say if Finland or Sweden want to join di NATO military alliance, dem go face a serious reaction from Moscow.

According to Russian media, Ms. Zakharova tell a news conference inside Moscow say:

Either of di two northern European kontris go face serious military and political consequences if they wan to join NATO.

NATO dey sending more troops to Eastern Europe

NATO Secretary-General tok on Friday for Brussels, say Western leaders gatz dey prepared for further action, "even if we pay for it."

Jens Stollenberg say di world gatz blame Russia and Belarus for dia actions.

Oga Stollenberg say di Kremlin goals no dey limited to Ukraine.