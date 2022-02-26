Evans the Kidnapper: Nigeria kidnap kingpin Evans get life imprisonment for Lagos

26 February 2022, 15:00 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Evans (first from left) and im gang members

Nigeria kidnap kingpin Evans go now spend di rest of im life inside prison.

Court find Evans guilty on Friday 25 February, 2022 nearly five years afta police arrest am.

Evans, wit real name Chukwudimeme Ohamadike, dey guilty of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, according to di court judgement.

Police arrest bin Evans for Lagos on June 10, 2017.

Dat na wen dem begin suspect am as main pesin wey dey control kidnapping, armed robbery for South-West and South-East parts of Nigeria.

Now, di kidnap kingpin go spend life imprisonment alongside two of im gang members.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of di Lagos State High Court Ikeja pass judgement say goment provide enough evidence to prove dem guilty of di crime.

Chukwudimeme Ohamadike aka Evans alongside Uche Amadi and Okechukwu Nwachukwu na im di court jail for life.

Dem dey expected to spend im jail sentence for a prison wey dey inside Lagos.

Di Ikeja high court discharge three oda pesins accused of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

Justice Oshodi rule say di prosecution no provide enough evidence to prove say dis three dey guilty.

So Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba don dey free from dis mata.

Wetin we call dis foto, Evans dey expected to spend im jail sentence for a prison wey dey inside Lagos.

Lagos state goment carri Evans and five odas go court on allegations of conspiracy and kidnapping for ransom.

Di accused persons been plead not guilty of di offenses.

Prosecution team bring four different witnesses including one woman wey say Evans kidnap her husband and force am to pay 420,000 dollars.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di first time police take Evans go court na for August 2017.

Evans the Kidnapper: Court convict husband discharge wife

Justice Hakeem Oshodi court discharge one Mrs Ogechi Uchechukwu wey be wife of one of di convicted pesin Uche Amadi.

Tori be say prosecution accuse di couple say dem dey involved wit Evans for im kidnapping business.

While court convict di husband, di court say enough evidence no dey to prove di wife guilty.

Wetin we call dis foto, Security for court

Evans the Kidnapper: DCP Abba Kyari begin di end

Tori of Evans no go dey complete witout di name of embattled Nigeria super cop DCP Abba Kyari.

Tori be say na Abba Kyari and im IRT squad arrest Evans and im gang for 2017 for Lagos.

Dat arrest join make di IRT team more popular for Nigeria security sector.