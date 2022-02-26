Russia vs Ukraine latest news: Fight don reach Kyiv streets as Russians attack

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One apartment building for Kyiv wey reports say dey damaged by one missile on Saturday

Ukrainian military say dem don fight off several Russian attacks on di capital Kyiv.

Di military tok ontop Facebook post early on Saturday say dia army unit manage to fight off Russian forces near di base for one major city street.

Inside new video, President Volodymyr Zelensky say: "We no go lay down our arms. We go defend our state."

Meanwhile, fighting dey continue near several oda Ukrainian cities.

According to one report by di Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Kyiv officials put out statement wey ask pipo to stay inside shelters and to stay away from windows if dem dey home.

But Secretary of di National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov tell Ukrainian news site Lb.ua say di army dey "in control" of di situation.

"We dey stop dem using all means available. Di army servicemen and citizens dey in control of Kyiv," Mr Danilov tok.

For video wey im shoot, Mr Zelensky wey pipo fit see dey waka around Kyiv goment district as e try counter one rumour say e don ask di army to surrender to Russian troops.

"A lot of fake information dey online say I dey call on our army to lay down arms, and say evacuation dey," e tok as e stand against di backdrop of Kyiv Gorodetsky House.

"I' dey here. We no go lay down our arms. We go defend our state."

Vitali Klitschko, di mayor of Kyiv, say one missile hit one block of flats for di city, e post picture ontop Facebook wey show at least four apartments wey destroy.

E add for Telegram say 35 pipo, including two children bin wound as at 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT).

"Russian troops no dey di city," e claim as e add say make pipo stay for shelters as more air attacks dey expected.

Anna, wey be mother of two, tell BBC say she dey prepared to run to di basement in case of shelling - but dhe dey also make plans to defend Ukraine.

As her husband dey prepare to fight, she dey live with a rifle and pistol wey dem put for di window side next to her children toys.