Russia Ukraine crisis: Nigerian wey family base in Ukraine cry out as Russia troops invasion continue

26 February 2022

Wetin we call dis foto, Eddy Dombraye na one of di pipo wey dey live in fear, sake of im wife and five year old son dey trapped for Ukraine.

Ukraine begin fight Russian troops wey don burst enta dia capital Kyiv on Saturday.

Russia troops invasion of Ukraine continue into Odesa wey dey di south and Kharkiv inside di north-east, President Zelensky tok

Kyiv mayor don impose a curfew from 5pm local time and say anyone dem see for di streets go dey considered a "saboteur".

So far di invasion don kill at least 198 Ukrainians, di health minister confam.

One Nigerian based professional football coach wey family base for Ukraine dey cry out as Russia troops invasion continue.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Fotos of how fired weapons tear and destroy apartment building inside Ukraine today 26/02/22. Tori be say one rocket-propelled grenade destroy one floor of a group of homes on Saturday morning.

Dombraye na di coach of Nigeria Professional League side Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

E narrate to BBC Pidgin as di situation be for am.

"Di trauma say I no fit rescue my wife and my five year old son dey kill me inside"

"My family dey for Kiev di capital wia action dey right now, since di invasion start"

"I dey call dem every Thirty minutes becos di situation dey scary". Di coach add.

Already, UN estimates say at least 120,000 pipo na im don escape Ukraine in di past 48 hours.

Wetin we call dis foto, Coach Eddy Dombraye and im family.

Many oda Nigerians, Africans and oda nationales still dey live in panic and fear as dem dey pray for ceasefire and peace.

Eddy Dombraye narrate further say dem (im family) dey for our house but for di basement" (underground) side.

Na dia dem dey sleep for night den for day time dem go come up. Im add.

"Apart from say di situation dey scary, I dey worried sake of say I no fit do anytin, e dey hurt me more"

"I bin want make dem go nearby Poland but e dey so scary now even to use road becos evritin dey escalate now, e dey painful."

"At di moment I just dey pray, maybe dem go ceasefire for one or two days, so dat I for make preparations make dem run comot go Poland"

To make matters worse, flights sef no dey now so dem no fit move.

Na few days back na im Ukraine close dia airspace to all flights.

Nigerian based professional football coach express deep frustration. E say;

"Wetin dey pain me pass be say, my wife and son get Nigerian Visas already, dem suppose come Nigeria dis month end"

Eddy Dombraye also explain how di mata don dey affect im work im dey do for central Nigeria.

"Psychological e dey affect me, e dey take a toll on me, but as a football coach wey I be, I need to dey strong for my players."

"I no want my players to see me for dis kain state, I just dey try to put on a brave face". e tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dombraye na di coach of Nigeria Professional League side Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

Di coach dey cry as e dey share im experience wit BBC Pidgin wen e do video call wit im wife and five year old son.

"Di situation dey kill me, I do video call wit my son yesterday and e tell me say, papa come and take me, I see fear for im eyes, e dey very painful wen as a father you no fit help your own pikin"

"I dey try put up strong face wen I comot outside but wen I dey inside my house only me I go start to cry"

"Na bold move for Nigerian goment to even dey tink to evacuate Nigerians, so we dey pray for ceasefire make dem open airports so dat di evacuation fit happun"

"Me and my wife just tok like five minutes ago, according to her dem get light but dem tell all of dem to switch am off.

"Around 6pm for dia she send me video and evriwia dey dark, she dey try to dey strong sake of our son, she no wan show am say she dey fear, but anytime I tok to only her she go dey cry."

"As I dey tok to her, I dey hear di sound of siren one and two times by di third one she go tell me say she dey go hide for di underground side of our house"

"I tell her to always keep her phone charged so we go dey tok."

Wia dis foto come from, Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUT Wetin we call dis foto, One view show building wey destroy afta shelling happun for di town of Starobilsk for di Luhansk region Ukraine, for dis handout picture wey Ukrainian State Emergency Service wey dem release 25 February 2022

Wetin Nigeria goment dey do?

Nigeria goment don promise say dem go evacuate Nigerians wey ready to comot from Ukraine sake of di crisis.

Di Ministry of Foreign Affairs announce on Thursday inside statement say as soon as airports for Ukraine open dem go start evacuation.

Di Ministry add say dem dey try to keep Nigerians safe as dem confam say na only military installations Russia dey attack for Ukraine.

Russia launch a major military assault against Ukraine early Thursday 24 February, 2022.

Moscow launch di invasion despising international beg-beg for peace and di threat of severe punishment from di West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launch " special military operation" for televised announcement.

United States of America and oda World powers don sama Russia plenti sanctions.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Nigeria Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and President Vladimir Putin of Russia during di Russia-Africa summit for October, 2019

Cause of Russia and Ukraine war - Wetin Putin want?

For months now, Russia Vladimir Putin bin dey deny plan to attack Ukraine, but on Thursday e announce a "special military operation" for di kontri Donbas region.

Di announcement on live television bin dey followed by reports of explosions for Ukraine capital Kyiv as well as oda parts of di kontri.

Mr Putin latest actions dey come days afta e bone peace deal and order troops inside two eastern regions wey rebels dey hold, for im own words to "maintain peace".

Russia don deploy at least 200,000 troops near Ukraine borders in recent months, and fears dey say di latest move mark di first step of a new invasion.

Russia for a long time don stand against Ukraine move towards European institutions, both Nato and di EU.

Now, Mr Putin dey claim say Ukraine na toy of di West and no ever be proper state anyway.

E dey demand guarantees from di West and Ukraine say dem no go join Nato, one defensive alliance of 30 konties, and say Ukraine go demilitarise and become a neutral state.

As a former Soviet republic Ukraine get deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and dem dey speak well-well dia, but ever since Russia invade for 2014 those relations don get K-Leg.

Russia attacke Ukraine wen dem comot di pro-Russian president for early 2014. Di war for di east don claim more dan 14,000 lives since den.

Wen Russia invade Ukraine for 2014, rebels wey get President Putin support seize big areas of di east and dem don dey dig am out wit Ukraine army ever since.

One international Minsk peace accord happun but di gbege still continue and so Russia leader say e dey send in troops to di two areas wey di rebels dey hold.

UN Secretary-General don reject Russia use of di word peacekeepers.

Di West believe say Moscow dey plan new invasion of Ukraine, a kontri of 44 million pipo wit border wit both Russia and di European Union.