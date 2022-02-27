Russia and Ukraine war 2022: Elon Musk SpaceX dey Ukraine as Russia invasion cut internet

SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday tok say im company Starlink satellite broadband service dey available in Ukraine.

Elon Musk add say SpaceX dey send more terminals to di Eastern European kontri wia internet dey disrupted due to di Russian invasion.

"Starlink service dey now active in Ukraine. More terminals dey on dia way," Musk bin tweet.

He e bin dey respond to a tweet by one Ukraine government official wey ask Musk to provide di embattled kontri with Starlink stations.

"@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!"

Na wetin Ukraine vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, bin tweet.

Internet connectivity in Ukraine don dey affected by di Russian invasion, particularly in di southern and eastern parts.

Dis na wia fighting don dey heaviest, internet monitors tok on Saturday.

While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology fit provide internet for people wey dey live in rural or hard-to-serve places.

Dis fit be places wia fiber optic cables and cell towers no dey reach.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Fotos of how fired weapons tear and destroy apartment building inside Ukraine today 26/02/22. Tori be say one rocket-propelled grenade destroy one floor of a group of homes on Saturday morning.

Di technology fit also be a critical backstop wen hurricanes or odar natural disasters disrupt communication.

Musk bin tok on Jan. 15 say SpaceX had 1,469 Starlink satellites active and 272 moving to operational orbits soon.

Russian forces capture di southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday, according to wetin Russia Interfax news agency report.

Dis happun as Moscow launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities, including di capital Kyiv.

For months now, Russia Vladimir Putin bin dey deny plan to attack Ukraine, but on Thursday e announce a "special military operation" for di kontri Donbas region.

Di announcement on live television bin dey followed by reports of explosions for Ukraine capital Kyiv as well as oda parts of di kontri.

Mr Putin latest actions dey come days afta e bone peace deal and order troops inside two eastern regions wey rebels dey hold, for im own words to "maintain peace".

Russia don deploy at least 200,000 troops near Ukraine borders in recent months, and fears dey say di latest move mark di first step of a new invasion.

Russia for a long time don stand against Ukraine move towards European institutions, both Nato and di EU.

Now, Mr Putin dey claim say Ukraine na toy of di West and no ever be proper state anyway.

E dey demand guarantees from di West and Ukraine say dem no go join Nato, one defensive alliance of 30 konties, and say Ukraine go demilitarise and become a neutral state.

As a former Soviet republic Ukraine get deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and dem dey speak well-well dia, but ever since Russia invade for 2014 those relations don get K-Leg.

Russia attacke Ukraine wen dem comot di pro-Russian president for early 2014. Di war for di east don claim more dan 14,000 lives since den.

Wen Russia invade Ukraine for 2014, rebels wey get President Putin support seize big areas of di east and dem don dey dig am out wit Ukraine army ever since.

One international Minsk peace accord happun but di gbege still continue and so Russia leader say e dey send in troops to di two areas wey di rebels dey hold.

UN Secretary-General don reject Russia use of di word peacekeepers.

Di West believe say Moscow dey plan new invasion of Ukraine, a kontri of 44 million pipo wit border wit both Russia and di European Union.