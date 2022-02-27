Russia and Ukraine war 2022: Latest updates and fotos from Ukraine-Russia war

58 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Tens of Thousands of Ukrainians don rush go di borders Dis dey happun as Russian troops kontinu to march enta di kontri capital Kiev on Saturday. Almost, 160,000 pipo don run comot Ukraine enta Poland, according to UN.

Ukrainians wake up on Sunday to di fourth day of Russian attacks.

Di kontri minister of defence dey ask di world to strengthen dia support for Ukraine.

Oleksii Reznikov say dia "72 hours of resistance" don prove to di world say e dey possible to fight Russian aggression.

So here na di latest we don happun as di world witness anoda day of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wia dis foto come from, UNIAN Wetin we call dis foto, UNIAN agency publish dis foto di explosion inside Bucha on Suday morning. Bucha na one city wey dey located near Kyiv. According to di agency, na Ukrainian military wey blew up di bridge so dat Russian troops no go fit advance ontop am to Kiev.

Inside Kyiv - Ukraine capital, di night [Saturday breaking Sunday] pass relatively calmly.

But at about 9:00 one air raid alarm become activate for di city.

One oil depot catch fire inside Vasilkov (Kyiv region).

Di main battle dey take place for di eastern and southern borders of Ukraine.

Dat na inside di Mariupol region, as well as on di streets of Kharkov and Nikolaev.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Volunteers offer transportation and accommodation in and to Polish cities as Ukrainian refugees begin land.

Leaders of di European Union, di United States, Great Britain and Canada announce decision to disconnect some Russian banks from SWIFT.

Kremlin announce di arrival of di Russian delegation for tok tok inside Belarus.

President Volodymyr Zelensky say Ukraine dey ready for negotiations.

But e go only take place on dia territory of Ukraine "where missiles on dey fly from." Oga Zelensky tok.

Russia invasion cut internet for Ukraine

One Advisor for di office of di President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak tell di BBC say Kyiv considers Moscow proposals for negotiations on di territory of Belarus in Gomel "a primitive.

And na predictable propaganda story" played out by "Peskov and the Russian side." Podolyak add.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov announce say "in line with di agreement dem reach," Russian delegation don already arrive in Gomel for tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of ordinary Ukrainians don sign up to take up arms fight

Russia and Ukraine war 2022: UN confam at least 64 civilian deaths, 160,000 piop dey displace

Intense fighting don dey under way across several major Ukrainian cities.

Di Office of di United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OCHCR) reports say dem don get at least 240 civilian casualties - including at least 64 deaths - inside di kontri so far.

E add say damage to homes and critical infrastructure don leave hundreds of pipo without access to water and electricity.

UN also say over 160,000 Ukrainians dey now internally displaced and trying to japa across international borders.

Ukraine gonment dey estimate say di Russian invasion fit leave behind as many as five million refugees.

Meanwhile SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk don tok say im company Starlink satellite broadband service dey available in Ukraine.

Elon Musk add say SpaceX dey send more terminals to di Eastern European kontri wia internet dey disrupted due to di Russian invasion.

"Starlink service dey now active in Ukraine. More terminals dey on dia way," Musk bin tweet.

He e bin dey respond to a tweet by one Ukraine government official wey ask Musk to provide di embattled kontri with Starlink stations.

"@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!"

Na wetin Ukraine vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, bin tweet.

Internet connectivity in Ukraine don dey affected by di Russian invasion, particularly in di southern and eastern parts.

Dis na wia fighting don dey heaviest, internet monitors tok on Saturday.

Russia and Ukraine war 2022 latest pictures afta 72 hours of fighting

Wetin we call dis foto, Tea, coffee and guidance at makeshift stalls tanda for Ukraine-Moldova border

Russian forces capture di southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday, according to wetin Russia Interfax news agency report.

Dis happun as Moscow launched coordinated cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities, including di capital Kyiv.

Cause of Russia and Ukraine war - Wetin Putin want?

For months now, Russia Vladimir Putin bin dey deny plan to attack Ukraine, but on Thursday e announce a "special military operation" for di kontri Donbas region.

Di announcement on live television bin dey followed by reports of explosions for Ukraine capital Kyiv as well as oda parts of di kontri.

Mr Putin latest actions dey come days afta e bone peace deal and order troops inside two eastern regions wey rebels dey hold, for im own words to "maintain peace".

Russia don deploy at least 200,000 troops near Ukraine borders in recent months, and fears dey say di latest move mark di first step of a new invasion.

Russia for a long time don stand against Ukraine move towards European institutions, both Nato and di EU.

Now, Mr Putin dey claim say Ukraine na toy of di West and no ever be proper state anyway.

E dey demand guarantees from di West and Ukraine say dem no go join Nato, one defensive alliance of 30 konties, and say Ukraine go demilitarise and become a neutral state.

As a former Soviet republic Ukraine get deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and dem dey speak well-well dia, but ever since Russia invade for 2014 those relations don get K-Leg.

Russia attacke Ukraine wen dem comot di pro-Russian president for early 2014. Di war for di east don claim more dan 14,000 lives since den.

Wen Russia invade Ukraine for 2014, rebels wey get President Putin support seize big areas of di east and dem don dey dig am out wit Ukraine army ever since.

One international Minsk peace accord happun but di gbege still continue and so Russia leader say e dey send in troops to di two areas wey di rebels dey hold.

UN Secretary-General don reject Russia use of di word peacekeepers.

Di West believe say Moscow dey plan new invasion of Ukraine, a kontri of 44 million pipo wit border wit both Russia and di European Union.