Update on Ukraine-Russia War: Latest news on Moscow/Kieve, Wetin be di nuclear risks?

By Gordon Corera

Security correspondent, BBC News

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Russia's Poseidon nuclear-armed underwater vehicle - video grab by Tass, Russia's state-owned news agency

On Sunday, President Putin order im military to release Russia "deterrent forces".

Dis include nuclear weapons - dis na for dem to be in a "special mode of combat duty".

But wetin dis one really mean? E no really dey clear, Western analysts tok

UK officials say di language Putin use no really fit in wit dia understanding of di alert levels for Russian nuclear weapons.

Some pipo think say Putin dey order a move from di lowest alert level, "constant", to di next level up, "elevated".

E mean say (wit "military danger" and "full" still above) but dat no dey certain.

Each move increases readiness for weapons to dey used.

Many pipo don interpret di move primarily as a form to signal di public, instead of dem to tok about dia real intention to use dat kain weapon.

Putin sabi say to use dat kain weapon go bring nuclear retaliation by di West. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace don tok am say im believe di announcement dey primarily "rhetoric".

Dat one no mean say e no get risks and e dey likely say dem go watch di closely.

Na new warning e be?

Last week, Putin don warn wit coded language say if other kontris put mouth for Russia plans dem go face consequences "like wetin dem neva see before".

Many pipo interpret am as warning for Nato not to become directly militarily involved for Ukraine.

Nato always dey clear say e no go do am, sake of dem sabi say e go trigger direct conflict wit Russia wey fit escalate into nuclear war.

Sunday warning dey more direct and public.

Why di new warning?

Putin say di move dey in response to "aggressive statements".

On Monday, di Kremlin dis one dey refer to statements by Western officials, including UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, about possible clashes and confrontations wit Nato.

Western officials also believe di new warning fit come because Putin fit don miscalculate over Ukraine.

Im fit don underestimate how much resistance im go face on di battlefield for Ukraine. And im underestimate how far di West fit unite in a tough response wit sanctions. Dat one don leave am reaching for new options and tougher talk.

"Dis na sign of anger, frustration and disappointment," one recently retire British general tok.

Di US Ambassador to di UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield suggest say dis language na part of Putin effort to justify di war for Ukraine as dem claim say dis no be aggressor but di one under threat and dey seek to defend imsef.

Seen in dis way, di nuclear alert na way of emphasising dis message to im own people. Another way dem fit see am na say Putin dey worry about Western plans to provide military assistance to di Ukrainians and im wan warn dem make dem no do too much.

Another thing be say im dey worry about sanctions, wey im tok for im announcement say e dey designed to cause unrest and overthrow im goment . But di overall message be say im dey warn Nato say if e become directly involved, events fit escalate.

Wetin be di risks?

Even if Putin threat na warning instead of signalling any current desire to use di weapon, di risk of miscalculation dey if one side misinterpret di other or events get out of hand.

One concern be say Putin don become isolated and out of touch, wit few of im advisers willing to tell am di truth. Some fear im judgement don become erratic. Some pipo hope say if im go too far, others further down di chain of command fit no dey willing to carry out orders. Di risks of any nuclear conflict fit go up slightly but e go still remain low.

How di West dey respond?

So far, Western governments don dey careful not to further escalate either rhetoric or di action. Di US military get im own defence readiness alert status dem dey call Defcon, and today White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki say e no get "any reason to change" im nuclear alert levels at di moment.

Di UK get nuclear armed submarines for sea and e also dey unlikely to say anything publicly. Di reason appear to be to treat di Russian statement as small thing and not increase tensions by appearing to take am too seriously or take any actions wey fit spark Russian response.

Dis one no be nuclear crisis currently and e no fit become one. Western security officials tok.

Di West go sabi wetin Russia dey do?

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tell di BBC say di UK neva see any change yet for di actual posture of Russia nuclear weapons. but intelligence sources confam say dem go watch am closely.

During di Cold War, dem analyse one huge intelligence machine wey dem create for di West to watch Moscow nuclear arsenal. Satellites, intercepted communications and other sources to look for any signs of changes for behaviour - like preparing weapons or crews for bombers - wey fit offer warning.