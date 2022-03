Ukraine-Russia War: Which nations support Moscow, Who support Kiev for di crisis

1 March 2022, 06:06 WAT New Informate 27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ukraine-Russia war 2022 see further explosions inside Kyiv and oda cities.

Troops provocations dey happun as invasion enta day six on Tuesday 1 March.

More Russian weapons dey drive go near di Ukraine capital Kyiv, na wetin Satellite pictures show.

Tori be say Russian armour convoy long reach fourty miles.

Interior ministry say dozens of civilians die on Monday 28 February, sake of di Russian missile strikes for Ukraine second city, Kharkiv.

So di support for Ukraine and Russia dey divided in di face of war?

Di governments of di world no take long to position demsefs for or against di Russian invasion of Ukraine.

World leaders clearly take position afta Vladimir Putin launch a large-scale military operation wey include sending troops by land, sea and air.

Kasala start on Thursday morning, after di Russian president recognize Monday independence of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Dis two regions both dey inside Ukrainian territory but dem dey controlled by pro-Russian forces.

Some kontris bin reject di military invasion before e even begin.

Dat na wen di United States warn say Russia dey mobilize troops near di Ukrainian border.

Dem also call for a diplomatic solution to di conflict, wit di most powerful kontris announcing punishment alias sanctions.

Most of di punishment na economic - on companies and di Russian political big ogas alias elite.

Odas condemn di events, but term di invasion as a result of di expansion of di North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) inside di European continent.

Meanwhile, one small group don press hand for alias endorse Putin strategy.

But, at di moment, di war na only between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, launch claim to im friends, for dia decision not to send troops to di territory under fire.

"We dey defend Ukraine alone," he tok inside one video released on Friday, visibly dissatisfied with di international community reaction.

Di conflict continue, as well as di repercussions on di lives of millions of pipo inside Ukraine, Russia and around di world.

Some 100,000 pipo don japa comot dia domot, and hundreds of victims and di economy dey take a hit.

You fit also read:

Ukraine-Russia war: Who support Ukraine?

Wia dis foto come from, Oficina de la presidencia de Ucrania Wetin we call dis foto, President Zelensky, na comedian wey become President of Ukraine.

NATO, wey include 30 kontris, among which be world powers such as di United States, Canada, France and di United Kingdom, don show dia support for Ukraine.

Part of Putin justification for starting di war na di Ukrainian government interest in joining di Atlantic organization [NATO].

NATO dey serve as a military alliance for common defense.

Leaders of di nations wey make up di coalition, such as US President Joe Biden , na di first to condemn Russia.

West African Regional bloc ECOWAS don condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine. Di provocation don result in human deaths alias casualties, especially civilians. Economic Community of West African State inside one statement beg both parties to ceasefire.

Di regional both also ask Ukraine and Russia to use tok-tok alias dialogue to resolve di ongoing war.

Ecowas nations na Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte D'ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

ECOWAS don also call on di two kontris to ensure di safety of citizens of dia 15 member states living in Ukraine.

On Friday, Ghana become di first Ecowas kontri to declare open support for Ukraine.

"Na unprovoked and unwarranted attack," Biden tok as di military action begin Thursday.

Di US leader vow say im kontri [US] and dia friends go "hold hold Russia to account."

Di position of America dey in line with the rest of di members of di G7 , made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and di United Kingdom.

And all di G7 member nations dey also show support for di Ukrainian pipo.

"Dis crisis be a serious threat to di rules-based international order, with consequences far beyond Europe."

Na so di G7 leaders tok inside one joint statement.

Di group say dem go introduce tough, coordinated economic and financial sanctions against Moscow.

Similarly, oda countries wey no be not members of NATO, but get close relations to di organization, positioned demsef against Russia.

Among dis ones Israel, Australia and Taiwan.

Di European Union [EU], wey comprise of 27 kontris, is also align wit Ukraine.

Di bloc join di punishment against Russia, wey e call "massive."

Who dey support Vladimir Putin Russia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Vladimir Putin and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu during one Victory Day parade

Di Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), one group dem create afta di fall of di Soviet Union, na Russia largest military supporter.

E include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

On Thursday, Ukraine claim say di Belarusian forces dey join hand for Russian attack.

But di kontri president, Alexander Lukashenko don deny am .

Western kontris also point am out say Belarus dey serve as a "platform" for di military operation.

Belarus dey share border wit Ukraine and Lukashenko na historical padi-padi of di Kremlin.

"Rogues! Our troops no get any participation for dis operation."

Di Belarus president tok for one meeting wit di military, as BELTA agency official quote am.

Di US also announce sanctions against Belarusian officials.

For Latin America, Russia find support for Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, kontris wey dem dey share economic ties.

Venezuela show concern about how di crisis dey worse more and more.

But dem lament di "breaking of di Minsk agreements by NATO wey United States of America dey promote."

Im also reject "di application of illegal sanctions and economic attacks against di Russian pipo."

Cuba harshly criticize di US say dem dey "impose a progressive expansion" of NATO for European territory.

And also call for diplomatic solution to preserve international peace.

For im part, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Monday become one of di first world leaders to endorse Russia stance on Ukraine.

Ortega say President Putin dey right to recognize di two regions wey pro-Russian separatists dey control as independent.

Ukraine Russia War - China and Iran restraint

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di presidents of Russia and China meet inside Beijing during di Winter Olympics

China maintain position wey no really dey clear for di situation in Ukraine.

Beijing also avoid to call di military operation wey Putin launch as "invasion".

Di Asian kont tok am say dem believe in respecting di territorial integrity of all kontris.

But say China believe di Ukraine issue get im own complex and special historical background.

"We understand Russia legitimate concerns on security issues."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin tell reporters for one daily briefing for Beijing on Friday.

On di oda hand, Iran say dem no support di war for Ukraine.

Although im no openly denounce Russia military operation.

But instead blame di West for NATO presence for di region.