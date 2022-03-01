Ukraine-Russia war: How many nuclear weapons Russia get?

one hour wey don pass

President Putin don put Russia nuclear forces for "special" alert wey dey worry pipo all ova di world.

But analysts say wetin e dey do fit be to warn oda kontris not to continue dey chook dia head for Ukraine and e fit no mean say dem actually wan use nuclear weapons.

Nuclear weapons don dey for ova 80 years now and many kontris see am as way to make dia national security dey intact.

How many nuclear weapons Russia get?

All di numbers we sabi for nuclear weapons na estimates but , according to di Federation of American Scientists, Russia get about 5,977 nuclear warheads, wey be wetin dey ginger nuclear explosions. Dis number howeva, na plus 1,500 wey dey retired and dem dey plan to scata.

Of di 4,500 or so nuclear weapons wey remain, most dey classified as strategic nuclear weapons wey include ballistic missiles or rockets wey fit target long distances. Dem be di weapons wey dem dey link with nuclear war.

Di rest na smaller, less destructive nuclear weapons wey dem dey use for short-range on battlefields or for di sea.

But dis no mean say Russia get thousands of long-range nuclear weapons wey dey ready to go.

Sabi pipo say around 1,500 Russian dey "deployed" wey mean sat dem dey for site for missile and bomber bases or for submarines for sea.

How dis one take compare with oda kontri?

Nine kontris get nuclear weapons: China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, US and UK.

China, France, Russia, US and UK dey among di 191 states wey sign Treaty for di Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Under di treaty, dem bin gree say, dem go reduce di amount of nuclear warheads wey dem get and in theory for future go eliminate dem finish.

And e don reduce di number of warheads wey di kontris dey store since di 1970s and 80s.

India, Israel and Pakistan no join di NPT and North Korea comot diaself for 2003.

Israel na di only kontri wey neva comot officially to gree say dem get nuclear programme but around di world, sabi pipo know say dem get.

Ukraine no get nuclear weapons and even as President Putin don dey accuse di kontri, evidence no dey say dem don try to get any.

How dangerous nuclear weapons be?

Nuclear weapons, dem make am to cause ogbonge destruction.

Di way dem fit destroy dey based on a range of factors wey include:

di size of di warhead

how high above ground e explode reach

di local environment

But even di smallest warhead fit cause plenti pipo to die and di damage fit last for long.

Di bomb wey kill reach 146,000 pipo for Hiroshima, Japan during World War Two bin dey at 15 kilotons.

And nuclear warheads now fit reach pass 1,000 kilotons.

Dem no epect say anytin fit survive for di di place wey nuclear explosion first land.

Afta e flash light wey fit blind pesin, e go create fireball and di blast wave wey fit destroy buildings and stuctures for plenti kilomettres.

Wetin 'nuclear deterrent' mean and e don work before?

Di way kontris dey use to defend dia large number of nuclear weapons be say, if dem get capacity to completely destroy your enemies, dem no go wan attack you.

Di term wey dey popularly used na mutually assured destruction (Mad).

Although nuclear tests don dey plenti and dia capacity to destroy don dey increase, dem neva use nuclear weapon fight for war since 1945.

Russia policy also see nuclear weapons as deterrent and sa only four cases dey wey dem fit use dem.

if dem launch ballistic missiles to attack Russia or im allies

di use of nuclear weapons or oda kain weapons of mass destruction against Russian Federation or im allies

an attack on critical gomental or military sites of di Russian Federation wey threaten dia nuclear capability

aggression against Russian Federation with di use of conventional weapons wia di existence of di state dey inside kasala

BBC Security tori pesin, Gordon Corera try ansa di question on how worried di world suppose dey. E say di likelihood of nuclear fight-fight don increase but di chances still dey low.

Even if Putin threat na warning and no be actual desire to use di weapons, risk still dey say dem fit don miscalculate or misinterprete or tins don scata.