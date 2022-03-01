Ukraine-Russia war: Fear dey grow as 64-kilometre long Russian military convoy dey near Kyiv

Wia dis foto come from, EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Fear dey ground plenti for Ukraine as Russia don increase military invasion for di kontri.

Satellite images wey dem take on Monday show one huge Russian military convoy wey take off 64km of road and dey move near Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

According to di American firm Maxar Technologies, di image show hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and logistical vehicles.

Russia dey increase dia military offensive afta Ukrainians tok say dem suffer heavy losses dem for di first few days of kasala.

Dem don move from say dem get 40% of dia forces for Ukraine around 75%.

Dis na according to one research fellow for land welfare and military sciences for di Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) wey dem come Jack Watling.

Na senior US defence official tok di 75% figure.

Watling tell BBC dat plenti Russian troops dey go south from Belarus to prepare assault for Kyiv.

By Lyse Doucet, BBC Chief international correspondent, Kyiv

Satellite images show clearly how di Russian troops dey move ot enta Kyiv. Dem arrange di armoured convoy like snake wey reach 40 miles (64 km) long and get tanks and triio dey waka slowly go front, na just 17 miles (27 km) away from Kyiv e dey.

Everyone fit see dis satellite images but na only Ukrainian forces, soldiers and civilians fir stop am.

Western militaries dey continue dey send weapons and ammunition, and strong words but Ukraine dey on im own for ground.

One Ukraine journalist tell me for inside basement shelter say, "we go burn di convoy".

Tori from di regional centre of Kherson for southern Ukraine wey Russian forces don surround dey show wetin fit happun for front.

Na di olden days tactic wey dem don use many times for Syria to starve di city until dem submit - and na war crime to do am.

But with everyday, di shock of six days ago don change to ginger and fear.

Dem bin take di satellite images for di eastern edge of Antonov airport near Kyiv.

Di pictures also show signs say dem don fight recently, like damaged bridges and spoiled armoured vehicles for di western edge of Kyiv, according to di company.

Russian forces continue to bomb Kharkiv, wey be Ukraine second city late on Monday, as dem dey attack residential areas as blasts shake apartment buildings.

Watling describe di kind weapons wey dem go use on residential areas for Kharkiv as multiple launch rocket systems wey fit fire plenti missiles wey no get target enta di area.

E say evidence also dey say some of dis systems get cluster munitions.

Ukrainian military officials say dem don kill 5,710 Russian troops for di fist five days of fighting for di kontri.

For video message wey dem post for Facebook, one Ukraine genera staff tok-tok pesin say troops don imprison ova 200 Russian soldiers.

E also add say dem don destroy 198 Russian tanks, 29 planes, 846 armoured vehicles and 29 helicopters.

Although BBC no fit verify di claims. Uk defense ministry believe say true-true Moscow forces don suffer well-well as dem invade Ukraine.