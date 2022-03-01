Russia-Ukraine invasion: How Russians dey feel di pain of international sanctions

By Anastasia Stognei in Moscow & Simon Fraser in London

BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Di rouble don crash against di dollar and other currencies in recent days

"If I fit, I go comot for Russia right now, but I no fit because I no wan quit my Job. Na so Andrey tok.

E no go fit afford im mortgage for Moscow now wey interest rates don go up.

Millions of Russians like am don begin feel di effect of Western economic sanctions wey dey designed to punish di kontri sake of say dem invade dia neighbour Ukraine.

"I dey plan to find new customers abroad asap and move comot Russia wit die money I dey save for di first instalment," one 31-year-old industrial designer tok.

"I dey fear for here - pipo wey speak against di party line don dey arrested'. Shame dey catch me and I no even vote for those in power."

Like other interviewees for dis article, we no dey use im full name or show im face for security reasons. Some names don also change.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Western sanctions dey in support of Ukraine wey Russia army invade last week

Di sanctions wey dey hit Russia now dey described as economic war - e dey aimed to isolate di kontri and create deep recession for there.

Western leaders dey hope say dis serious measures go bring about change for di way Kremlin dey reason.

Ordinary Russians go see as dia savings dey wiped out. Their lives don already dey disrupted.

Di sanctions against some Russian banks bin include to cut dem off from Visa and Mastercard, and later, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

35 year old Daria, wey be project manager for Moscow say dis one mean say im no go fit use di metro.

"I dey always pay wit my phone but e no dey work again. "I gatz buy metro card instead," e tell BBC. "I also no fit pay for shop today - for di same reason."

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, To pay for trips on di metro and purchases in shops dey more difficult for Russians now

On Monday Russia double dia interest rate go 20% in response to di sanctions afta dia rouble go down to record new lows.

Di stock market still dey closed sake of fears of massive share sell-off.

Di Kremlin say e get enough resources to handle di sanctions, but e dey debatable.

Over di weekend, di central bank bin beg for calm as fear say as plenty pipo gada for banks to withdraw money.

"No dollars, no roubles - nothing! Well, roubles dey but I no dey interested in dem," Anton (name changed), wey dey in late 20s and wey dey queue for one ATM for Moscow tok.

To buy foreign currency dey cost Russians about 50% more pass wetin e be one week ago - dat na if dem even see.

At di start of 2022 one dollar dey sell for about 75 roubles and one euro for 80. But di war don help set new records - at one point on Monday one dollar cost 113 roubles and one euro, 127.

For Russians, di rouble-dollar rate na one long sensitive issue.

For di 1990s afta di collapse of di Soviet Union, dollar na di only hard currency wey Russians dey take keep dia savings - di place wey safe pass na under mattress.

When President Boris Yeltsin goment no gree pay im debt for 1998, those wey dey sleep on top dia money dey safe.

However, over di following decade various central bank measures don help reassure Russians about di rouble. Deposits wey dey keep for Russian currency begin grow plus di amount of money Russians invest inside di stocks of Russian companies.

Nevertheless, any time small wahala dey, Russians dey always run go di nearest ATM to withdraw dollars.

Dis time sef no different.

As soon as war dey declared on Ukraine last week, Russians don hurry go cashpoints.

Images on social media show long queues wey gada for ATMs and money exchanges around di kontri in recent days. Pipo dey worry say dia banks and cards fit stop to dey work or limits go dey di amounts dem fit withdraw.

Dollars and euros don begin run out within a couple of hours wen di invasion start. Since then, very limited amounts of those currencies na im dey available and cap no dey on how many roubles you fit withdraw.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo queue to use one ATM money machine for St Petersburg on Sunday

Evgeny (no be im real name) tanda for one queue for Moscow to withdraw money to pay off im mortgage.

"Everyone I know dey anxious. Everyone dey stressed. I no doubt say life go get worse. War dey horrible.

"I think all di kontris dey employ double standards and now 'big countries' dey measure each oda strengths, deciding which one dey cooler. And everyone dey suffer."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Roubles dey easier to get f than dollars but e dey worth less pass before

Di cash problem no dey limited to Moscow: Pipo dey rush go Perm, Kostroma, Belgorod and other provincial cities to get dollars or euros, BBC Russian reports.

Many pipo dey try to pre-order cash via their banking apps, one feature of Russia advanced banking system.

On Sunday evening, when sanctions against Russian central bank reserves dey announced, you still fit use app to order a dollar for up to 140 roubles, and one euro for up to 150.

But by Monday customers of Russia biggest state-backed bank, Sberbank, tell BBC Russian say dem no fit order cash via di app at all - tdem need go dia office and sign one form to do so.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, For Sberbank pesin must sign form in pesin before e go fit order dollar

Di banks don deny liquidity shortage - and analysts agree say maybe na money no plenty for ATMs wey make pipo plenty for banks.

Di Kremlin say Russia dey expect these latest sanctions and e dey ready for dem.

But ordinary Russians, many wey dey get informate from state-controlled television wey dey always repeat Kremlin lines, dey expected to begin notice differences to their lives soon.

Already residents for Moscow don begin report queues for food stores as pipo dey buy goods dem reason say go dey in short supply sake of price rises or trade restrictions.

For Russians, al dis things bring back memories of wetin hppun when President Putin annexed Crimea for 2014 and people queue for hours to get cash.

Currency offices bin rush buy new five-digit exchange rate boards wen di old ones run out of space.

Back then, one dollar normally bin cost 30-35 roubles - an unthinkable amount these days.