Sarah Panitzke: How UK most wanted woman land for police net afta almost 10 years

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY Wetin we call dis foto, Sarah Panitzke dey arrested as she dey waka wit her dogs for Santa Barbara, Tarragona, on Sunday

One 419 woman wey dey named as di most wanted woman for UK don dey arrested for Spain afta nearly ten years she don dey on di run.

Sarah Panitzke wey be 47 year old bin disappear for May 2013 wen she dey trial for her part inside one billion euro mobile phone tax scam.

National Crime Agency say she dey arrested wen she dey waka wit her dogs for Santa Barbara, Tarragona, on Sunday.

Panitzke wey originally from Fulford, York bin dey guilty and sentenced to eight years in jail for her absence.

Simon York, from HM Revenue and Customs say Panitzke bin play a "pivotal role" for di scam, wey move millions through offshore bank accounts.

She be di subject of "most wanted" appeals to find fugitives since she vanish.

Wia dis foto come from, GUARDA CIVIL/NCA Wetin we call dis foto, Extradition proceedings don start to bring Panitzke back to UK to serve her prison sentence

Di Spanish Guardia Civil say dem track her down to one town near Barcelona for 2015, but she come sabi say police dey tail her to arrest her, so disguise herself and manage to run.

Last month, dem trace her go one small town for Santa Barbara and put her under surveillance until her arrest.

Extradition proceedings don start to bring her back come di UK, NCA tok.

Di agency international deputy director Tom Dowdall say: "Sarah Panitzke don dey on di run for almost nine years. Given di length of time, she fit dey think say we don stop to dey find her, but she remain on our radar.