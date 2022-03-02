Russia-Ukraine war: Pictures of Ukrainians wey escape Russian invasion to new welcome
Ukraine-Russia war 2022 don chase more than 600,000 pipo out of Ukraine so far, di UN tok.
Free transportation, accommodation and food, distribution of cards to use cell phone or even just hugs to comfort for di face of conflict..
E get some of di many signs of solidarity wey we don see for Ukraine border wit other kontris, as Russia invasion dey happun.
More than 660,000 pipo don run from Ukraine to neighboring kontris for di past six days, according to one statement Tuesday from UNHCR, di United Nations Refugee Agency.
To date, all neighboring kontris don keep dia borders open.
"We also sabi say a considerable number don move to di Russian Federation," UNHCR tok am.
Di UN ask goments to continue to maintain access to dia territory for all those wey dey run.
"Both Ukrainians and third-country nationals wey bin dey live for Ukraine and now don dey forced to run from di violence." dem add.
Many UN agencies don launch one joint appeal for emergency funds wey reach US$1.7 billion.
Na to provide humanitarian support both to displace pipo for Ukraine and to refugees for neighboring kontris.
UN estimate say 12 million pipo inside Ukraine go need help and protection.
Dis na as more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees fit need protection and assistance for neighboring kontris in di coming months.
"Dis na di darkest hour for di pipo of Ukraine. We need to step up our response now to protect di lives and dignity of ordinary Ukrainians.
"We must respond wit compassion and solidarity," di UN chief of humanitarian operations Martin Griffiths tok am.
Many residents of Poland, Hungary and other neighboring kontris continue to come to di border wit Ukraine to offer help to refugees.
Across Ukraine border wit Poland, Spanish chef José Andrés and im NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) report say dem dey prepare and distribute hot meals to refugees.
Dis food dey arrive through eight checkpoints border crossing between di two kontris.
"We never learn enough from di horrors of di past," di well-known Spanish chef tok am inside one emotional video im release on im Twitter account.
"Pipo, we go need to raise our voice against di leaders wey dey destroy us," im tok. "We no fit play wit life like e be Monopoly.
"Life no be Monopoly game, life na real and di poor and di voiceless na di ones wey dey pay di consequences," she add.
WCK dey serve food to refugees for Ukraine, Poland, Moldova and Romania.