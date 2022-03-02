Russia-Ukraine war: Pictures of Ukrainians wey escape Russian invasion to new welcome

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di look of di spoils of di war wey don enta seven days already.

Ukraine-Russia war 2022 don chase more than 600,000 pipo out of Ukraine so far, di UN tok.

Free transportation, accommodation and food, distribution of cards to use cell phone or even just hugs to comfort for di face of conflict..

E get some of di many signs of solidarity wey we don see for Ukraine border wit other kontris, as Russia invasion dey happun.

More than 660,000 pipo don run from Ukraine to neighboring kontris for di past six days, according to one statement Tuesday from UNHCR, di United Nations Refugee Agency.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

To date, all neighboring kontris don keep dia borders open.

"We also sabi say a considerable number don move to di Russian Federation," UNHCR tok am.

Di UN ask goments to continue to maintain access to dia territory for all those wey dey run.

"Both Ukrainians and third-country nationals wey bin dey live for Ukraine and now don dey forced to run from di violence." dem add.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Many UN agencies don launch one joint appeal for emergency funds wey reach US$1.7 billion.

Na to provide humanitarian support both to displace pipo for Ukraine and to refugees for neighboring kontris.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

UN estimate say 12 million pipo inside Ukraine go need help and protection.

Dis na as more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees fit need protection and assistance for neighboring kontris in di coming months.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Free distribution of SIM cards insid Medyka. Poland dey expected to receive di largest flow of refugees.

"Dis na di darkest hour for di pipo of Ukraine. We need to step up our response now to protect di lives and dignity of ordinary Ukrainians.

"We must respond wit compassion and solidarity," di UN chief of humanitarian operations Martin Griffiths tok am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Many residents of Poland, Hungary and other neighboring kontris continue to come to di border wit Ukraine to offer help to refugees.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Across Ukraine border wit Poland, Spanish chef José Andrés and im NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) report say dem dey prepare and distribute hot meals to refugees.

Dis food dey arrive through eight checkpoints border crossing between di two kontris.

"We never learn enough from di horrors of di past," di well-known Spanish chef tok am inside one emotional video im release on im Twitter account.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

"Pipo, we go need to raise our voice against di leaders wey dey destroy us," im tok. "We no fit play wit life like e be Monopoly.

"Life no be Monopoly game, life na real and di poor and di voiceless na di ones wey dey pay di consequences," she add.

WCK dey serve food to refugees for Ukraine, Poland, Moldova and Romania.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wia dis foto come from, Andolu Agency

Wia dis foto come from, Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Wia dis foto come from, Ukrainian State Emergency Service

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, EPA