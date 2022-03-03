Ukraine: Russia dey face war crime investigation

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dem don start investigation into weda Russia dey commit war crimes for di dia invasion of Ukraine,

Dis na on top accuse say Russia dey bomb civilians.

Di International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor say dem dey gada evidence on alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

E dey start afta 39 kontris bin ginger for di inquiry to dey opened.

Cities for di kontri like di Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson don dey under heavy attack for di past few days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky don accuse Moscow for war crimes afta dem start to dey do air strikes for di kontri second biggest city, Kharkiv and kill citizens.

On Wednesday, di mayor of Kherson say Russian forces don seize control of di key port. Dis na di first major city wey Moscow go seize since di invasion start.

Earlier dis week, di ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan say e bin plan to start di investigation into wetin dey happun for Ukraine "as soon as possible" but di ginger of 39 kontris wey include UK, France and Germany push am without need for judicial approval.

E go look past and present cases as far back as 2013 before Russia bin annex of Crimea di nex year.

Di ICC dey prosecute pipo wey dey accused of di most serious crimes wey involve di international community, wey states fit no or no want do.

Di court no get im own police force and dem dey rely on di kontri co-operation to arrest suspects. Di punishment wey ICC dey do include prison and fines.

Ukraine emergency serve say e don pass 2,000 civilians don die since di Russian invasion start last Thursday, but di number no dey independently werified.

Di United Nations high commissioner for refuges say about one million pipo don run comot di kontri.

On Wednesday, di UN General Assembly bin vote to demand make Russia end di invasion for Ukraine immediately.

Just four kontris - Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria vote on di side of Russia to oppose di motion while 35 kontris abstain.

General Assembly resolutions no be law but e fit isolate Russia diplomatically.

Russia doings don cause international condemnation wey include UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wey bin say President Vladmir Putin bombing of civilians "already qualify as war crime".

On Wednesday, di mayor of Kharkiv tell BBC say shelling and missile strikes dey hit residential areas and cause heavy civilian causalities.

For Mariupol, hundreds of pipo bin die afta houses of shelling.

But Russia plan to surround Kyiv don slow down as one US official don tok say di convoy to di north of di capital no move wella all dat even though airstrikes for di city still dey go on.

On Tuesday, two pipo die wen dem hit one TV tower for Kyiv and knock media off air.