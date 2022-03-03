Update on Russia and Ukraine war: Russia invasion of Ukraine first seven days summary

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, dis be view of damaged regional police station building after one Russian missile attack inside Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 2, 2022

Update on Russia and Ukraine war be say massive explosions happun inside Kyiv overnight.

Footage posted on social media on Wednesday breaking Thursday 3rd March, 2022 show massive fireball lighting up di night sky.

From Putin speech, missile attacks, and explosions to Ukraine acts of defiance and calls to fight.

Hundreds of pipo don die inside di first week of Russia invasion of Ukraine wey begin on Thursday 24 February, 2022.

One million don run out of di eastern European kontri, according to di United Nations.

International Criminal Court in The Hague don investigation into alleged war crimes by Russia.

Dem don get punishment alias sanctions, sport cancelations and worldwide protests.

And Ukraine President Zelensky released a video, calling on citizens to do eritin dem fit to resist di Russian occupation

Dis na quick summary of wetin don insdie Russia invasion of Ukraine first week.

24 February - Day 1 of Russia and Ukraine war

Russia launch a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin announce for televised speech say;

"Whoever try to interfere with us or threatened our kontri gatz know say Russia response go be immediate.

"And e go lead to such consequences wey never dey experienced in history.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di look of di spoils of di war wey don enta seven days already.

Missile and artillery attacks happun wey strike major cities including Kyiv.

Residents japa run comot alias flee, while odas take shelter inside underground space alias subways.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One woman wey injure as a result of a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces and military trucks cross into Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky goment say dem dey are already hand out weapons.

And go give dem out to evrione wey want am and get di strength to defend Ukraine sovereignty.

Di future of Ukraine depend on every citizen. President Zelensky add.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, See how Ukraine arm ordinary citizens against Russia attacks

25 February - Day 2 of Russia and Ukraine war

Buildings suffer hit, as Russian troops move closer to di Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian bring down one enemy aircraft wey bin dey fly over Kyiv.

Thousands of Ukrainians cross into Poland and neighbouring kontris.