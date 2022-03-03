Timaya alleged 'hit-and-run' accuse: Wetin we sabi

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @timayatimaya/Instagram

Police for Lagos, south west Nigeria don confam say dem dey investigate Nigerian musician Inetimi Alfred Odon wey dey popularly known as Timaya for "case of serious motor accident."

Di toktok pesin for di command Adekunle Ajisebutu tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey investigate di mata.

Timaya bin chop accuse say e hit one woman for Ikate, inside Nigeria commercial capital Lagos on Wednesday

One lady wey call hersef Osinubi Omowunmi, bin enta Instagram raise alarm of wetin happun and how di celeb take behave afta e allegedly hit her sister.

@whyte_26, say: "Dis celeb and how dem dey behave. Timaya nearly kill my dis morning. He hit her wit im car and run for Ikate few hours ago.

"He hit my sister and she come down to ask am to look at wetin im do. Di heartless human bin dey ask her for number and she tell am in go block her. Instead for @timayatimaya to do di needful, e hit my sister wit im car and runaway.

Wia dis foto come from, @whyte_26/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Post wey Osinubi Omowunmi, do to call out Timaya

One video for social media wey BBC no fit independently verify show as policemen dey pick up pesin wey resemble di singer from in house, enta car.

Wetin Timaya tok

Inside Instagram live wey Timaya do, im admit say true true im hit di lady car but im no even know say e hit am.

"Yesterday I bin just dey drive pass dis road, di fuel scarcity stuff make pipo block road, so I bin just dey try pass. And di next tin I hit d lady car and I no even sabi say I hit her.

"Wen she stop my vehicle I stop, she tell me say I hit her, I say how? Next tin she say I hit her for back. I say, I fit get your number, madam, I go call you, or I fit call you later, becos wey bin dey block di road. Di next tin I see four guys dey run down, so I bin dey try to move away.

"Na so di woman just hold di side mirror of my car. So na so she fall. No be like I hit her and run away, No."

E say im no even realise wetin happun to di woman, say na for social media im see am.

Who be Timaya?

Timaya name na Inetimi Alfred Odon dem born am August 5 for 1980, im come from Odi, Bayelsa state.

Im na di last pikin out of fifteen children. Im papa bin be banker while im mama be trader.

Im na Nigerian singer and songwriter and im solo careeer begin for 2005 wit di release of 'Dem Mama.'