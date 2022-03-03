Why Russia dey invade Ukraine?

Why Russia dey invade Ukraine?

25 minutes wey don pass

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine don trigger red flags in many foreign ministries around di world.

Russia launch a major military assault against Ukraine early Thursday 24 February, 2022.

Moscow launch di invasion despite international beg-beg for peace and di threat of severe punishment from di West.

Why Russia dey attack Ukraine?

Some believe say na personal obsession of President Vladimir Putin and odas say na attempt to return to a kind of new cold war.

Russia invade Ukraine despite say international community advise dem against am.

Dem even threaten to sanction Russia if dem invade dia neighbour but di kontri no gree.

Currently, Russia don chop some sanctions sake of dia action against Ukraine.

Producer: Helen Oyibo