Nato member countries: What are di Nato 30 countries and wetin concern dem for Ukraine-Russia war?

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nato don reject request say make dem put no fly zone for Ukraine, on top say e go lead dem to get direct beef wit Russia.

Nato member states like Britain don already dey send weapons so dat Ukraine go fit fight di Russian invasion and di EU say dem go give Ukraine hundreds of millions of pounds to take arm demsefs.

Russia on di oda hand don put dia nuclear forces for "special alert" to take handle wetin dem call Nato aggression.

Wetin be Nato?

Nato - di North Atlantic Treaty Organization - na military collabo wey bin dey formed for 1949 by 12 kontris wey include US, Canada, UK and France.

Di koko behind di collabo na say members gree say dem go help if one member come under armed attack.

Di aim first first na to come against di threat say post War Russia go wan expand for Europe.

For 1955, Soviet Russia too start dia own military collabo for eastern European communist kontris wey dem wey dem call di Warsaw Pact.

Afta di fall of di Soviet Union for 1991, some former Warsaw Pact kontris do about turn to follow Nato.

NATO member kontries list

Nato get 30 members.

Dem be;

Albania

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Czech

Republic

Denmark

Estonia

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States.

Why Nato no dey chook hand put di UKraine -Russia palava?

Ukraine no be Nato member, so di joinbodi no get any obligation to defend dem.

Dem just be partner kontri wey mean say dem go wan join for future.

Nato kontris don clear di world say if dia troops meet Russian forces for Ukraine e fit cause all out kasala for di west.

As American President Joe Biden put am, "Na World War wen Americans and Russians start to dey shoot-shoot demselves."

Nato go impose no-fly zone?

Nato don already reject to helep Ukraine put no fly-zone ova di kontri say Russia air power and to protect civilians.

One reason be say, dem no wan get palava with Russian air forces. Anoda reason na say Nato planes, wey dey try protect demsefs from attack fit need to fire anti-radiation missiles (ARMs) for radar installations on Russian territory.

Russia fit use dis as reason to declare war on Nato kontris.

How di West dey help Ukraine for corner?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, World leaders for one Nato summit for Brussels in 2018

Some Nato nations don dey send weapons enta Ukraine in dia fight against Russia.

America don send $200m worth of weapons including Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and dey let oda Nato nations send made in US weapons. Dem promise to send extra $350m (£261m) in weapons wey include Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft systems and body armour.

Britain don send 2,000 short-range anti-tank missiles and promise more for future.

Germany dey send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles. Dem also drop some restrictions make oda konris fit send Ukraine made in Germany weapons.

Di Netherlands dey send sending 200 anti-aircraft missiles.

Belgium dey send 2,000 machine guns and fuel.

Sweden dey send 5,000 anti-tank weapons, helmets, body armour and rations.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nato has stepped up its military defences in eastern Europe

Poland don start to send ammunition

Estonia and Latvia don start to dey send fuel, anti-tak weapons and medical supplies.

Di Czech Republic don promise guns and ammunition.

Slovakia don send ammunition and fuel.

Di EU say dem go spend reach 450m euros (£376m) to take buy weapons for Ukraine for di first time for dia history.

Wia Nato stand gidigba for Eastern Europe?

Nato already get troops from di Baltic republics for di north to Romania for di south.

Dem bin tanda for dia for 2014 afta Russia collect Crimea and dem place am like "tripwire" in case Russia attack.

Russia invasion of Ukraine don cause worry with members for eastern Europe.

Nato dey now deploy part of dia 40,000 Response Force enta di Easter European kontris wey dey border with Russia and Ukraine.

Dem get 100 fighter jets on high alert and 120 ships wey dey patrol di seas from di far north to di eastern Mediterranean.

President Putin of Russia don put di kontri nuclear forces for "special alert" sake of wetin e call "aggressive statements" by di West.

But di announcements no mean say Russia wan use im weapons.

While US President Biden say dem no go fight for Ukraine, dem wan send more troops go Europe.