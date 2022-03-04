Ukraine-Russia war: Key facts about Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Russia attack

45 minutes wey don pass

Russian attack Europe largest nuclear plant for Ukraine, according to Ukraine president.

Volodymyr Zelensky accuse Russians of deliberately shooting at di Zaporizhzhia plant six reactors using tanks equipped with thermal imaging.

Zelensky raise fear about di "global catastrophe" wey bin happun for Chernobyl in 1986 and warn say consequences of a meltdown at Zaporizhzhia go be far worse.

Di fire be like wetin dey sparked by artillery shells.

Na around 4:00 GMT Friday morning tori land say firefighters don fit to access the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

Dem quench di fire in di training building of Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar.

"No victims dey for di fire" di State Emergency Service write on dia social media accounts.

Di fire for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant burn for at least four hours before dem quench am at about 06:20 local time Friday.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant significance

Dem build di Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant between 1984 and 1995, and na di largest nuclear power plant for Europe and di ninth largest for di world.

E get six reactors, each dey generate 950MW, and a total output of 5,700MW, and dis na enough energy for roughly four million homes.

For normal times, e dey produce one-fifth of Ukraine electricity and almost half di energy di kontri nuclear power facilities dey generate.

Di power plant dey located for south-east Ukraine for Enerhodar on di banks of di Kakhovka reservoir on di Dnieper river.

E dey about 200km from di Donbas region and 550km south-east of Kyiv.

Why Russia dey invade Ukraine?

Ukraine tok say Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Friday morning.

"Operational personnel dey monitoring di condition of power units," one local authority tok on social media, quoted by Reuters news agency.

Station personnel dey continue to work and monitor di state of the power units, dem tok.