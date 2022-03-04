Ukraine conflict: Before and afta fotos wey show Russian destruction for Ukraine

By The Visual Journalism Team

BBC News

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Russian missile attacks don destroy cities, towns and villages across Ukraine.

Dis before and afta fotos show some of di destruction wey occur for civilian areas since Russian invasion last week.

Although Russian forces dey some distance away from di Ukrainian capital Kyiv, some deadly aerial attacks don dey carried out for di city.

Di apartment block below dey hit by one Russian missile for di early hours of last Saturday.

Di small city of Irpin wey dey just 20km (12 miles) northwest of Kyiv dey di frontline of di crisis between Russian and Ukrainian forces ova di past week.

Artillery and air strikes don cause serious damage for di area.

One attack completely destroy dis area wey pipo dey live for di foto wey dey below.

Kharkiv, Ukraine second-largest city, na di focus of powerful aerial bombardments for Russians forces for several days now and di centre of di city don dey badly damaged.

Ukrainian officials say residential plus oda areas for di city bin dey "pounded all night" on Wednesday by indiscriminate shelling, wey United Nations prosecutors dey torchlight as possible war crime.

For Borodyanka, one town wey dey 60km (40 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Russian airstrikes destroy several residential buildings.

Drone footage from Thursday show di extent of di destruction, di buildings still dey burn and vehicles scata for di streets.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Drone footage shows damaged buildings on the streets of Borodyanka

Chernihiv, one city wey dey 120km (75 miles) to di northeast of Kyiv, also face heavy shelling in recent days by Russian forces wey dey attack from di north.

Officials say more than 30 pipo dey killed on Thursday by attacks for residential areas for di city, dem include schools and one high-rise apartment building.