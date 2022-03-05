Ukraine invasion: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken say Ukraine fit win Russia

28 minutes wey don pass

US Secretary of State don tell BBC say im dey convinced Ukraine fit win im war wit Russia.

Antony Blinken bin no fit tok how long di conflict go last, but insist say Ukraine defeat no dey inevitable.

Oga Blinken praise di "extraordinary resilience" of Ukraine pipo.

"If na plan of Moscow to try somehow to topple di goment and put im own puppet regime, 45 million Ukrainians go reject am one way or di oda," im tok.

Di war already no go as Russia President Vladimir Putin fit don plan, im add.

Stiff resistance by Ukraine forces continue to prevent Russia progress across di kontri on Friday - di ninth day of di invasion.

For di south, Russia forces capture areas along di Black Sea coast, and di port city of Mariupol dey surrounded.

But di govnor of Mykolaiv say dem don drive Russia troops out of di city.

Ukraine second largest city of Kharkiv, for north, also remain under siege.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Oga Blinken speak to BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale afta meeting im European Union counterparts for Brussels for di start of im six-day trip to Europe.

Im say di international community dey committed to doing evritin e fit to help Ukraine.

And also to put "excruciating pressure on Russia to end dis war of choice wey Vladimir Putin start". Blinken add.

Wen BBC ask am if im dey convinced Ukraine fit win, im say: "Over time, absolutely."

"I no fit tell you how long dis go go on. I no fit tell you how long e go take.

"But di idea say Russia fit impose dia will on 45 million pipo wey dey sincerely fight for dia future and dia freedom, wey no involve Russia thumb on Ukraine, e tell you a lot."

Oga Blinken also say im dey concerned about escalation.

"Na time for sometin we care about and focus on becos di only tin worse dan war wey dey restricted to Ukraine na di one wey spread pass am."

Di US Secretary of State warn say Russia forces dey use "increasingly brutal" methods against civilians for Ukraine.

And dat dem get tremendous human suffering as a result. Blinken add.

"We dey see Russia go after critical infrastructure wey dey deny Ukraine pipo water, deny dem electricity, deny dem heat," im tok.

"Dis methods dey, unfortunately, tragically, part of Russian playbook under President Putin. And I think we dey likely to see more of dat."

We ask am if US go want change for Moscow leadership to end di invasion, e reply:

"We no want am, and in any case, no be for us to say. Di Russia pipo need to decide dia leadership."

"Wetin I go say to Russia pipo be say: How for dis world dis war of aggression... dey promote your interests, your needs?" im ask.

Day nine of the invasion see Russian forces attack and seize Europe largest nuclear plant, wey trigger fears of a radiation leak and attract Western condemnation.

One projectile hit a building near one of di six reactors for di Zaporizhzhia plant overnight, that one cause one fire wey dem later quensh.