Russia-Ukraine war: ‘My mama call to tell me say she don manage to buy bread’

29 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Many pipo don run komot from Ukraine afta Russians invade di kontri.

Na di second week of dis war we dey so and I don notice say I no dey cry anymore.

I bin start my day by reading di overnight news and counting new blasts all around Ukraine. Some days ago, I bin wake up to di reports of major rocket strikes for Kyiv near wia my papa dey live. E bin take me 10 minutes to gada di courage to call am and ask am if im and im partner dey alright. Dem dey alright and my mind relax.

When I see fotos of di destruction for Kyiv and Russian tanks for towns and villages outside, I dey tink of dis places wey bin dey quiet before, wia our friends bin get dia houses. We dey always visit them wit our pikin, we bin chop barbecues and drink wine ontop chair wey dey comfortable. Dem don destroy some of dose towns with heavy fighting and artillery.

Wen di war bin start, one tin wey bring tears to my eyes na di message for one app for event in Kyiv. Na list of tins wey no go happun dat day - concerts and exhibitions, events wey now be like something from previous life. Dis apps dey provide different kinds of information - notification about air raids, list of supermarkets wey get food and pharmacies wey get medicine.

My mama dey more worried about how to get food for her dog and cats dan for herself, but she bin call me di oda day just to tell me say she don manage to buy two loaves of bread! Dis na di city wia food dey always plenti.

Dat one dey more shocking for me dan fotos of Russian tanks wey dem burn. Food shortage and empty shelves na our reality now. Pipo share information about wia dem fit buy am. Some shops get shortages, but at di same time enough dey always dey for pipo wey dey in need. Restaurants dey prepare free food for sojas, pipo wey lost dia homes or anybody wey need am.

My 10-year-old son no dey go school, even online. Some teachers still dey Kyiv, odas don leave. Im classmates don run to di rural area or abroad. Dem dey chat on Zoom, playing games and pretending say dem be hackers wey dey fight for Ukraine. Dem call one of dia chats wey dem set up on di message app "war matters".

Wia dis foto come from, Empics Wetin we call dis foto, Ukraine soldiers gada togeda for Irpin, Ukraine - Russia bin invade dia neighbour Ukraine on Thurday 24 February, 2022 despite say many kontris warn dem against am.

Every day, Ukrainians dey face di decision of weda make dem stay or leave.

For di first week of dis war, almost a million pack dia bags and leave Ukraine to become refugees. Dat number dey rise fast but many odas don decide to stay, at least for now. Famous singers, artists and sportsmen don enrol for di army. Millions of Ukrainians don become volunteers to help dose wey dey in greatest need.

E be like say Ukrainians don become one big family wia every member dey try to help any way dem fit. Pipo wey fit fight dey fight. Pipo wey fit cook dey cook. Pipo wey fit deliver dey deliver. I bin hear one heart-breaking tori from Kherson, di first city wey Russian forces seize. One elderly man wey no get legs and fingers become volunteer.

Now every town and village get checkpoints wey dem make with sandbags, cement blocks and trees wey dem cut. Armed men - young professionals wey run komot from Kyiv, local farmers or pensioners - check di record of anyone wey dey enter.

Di village wia I dey stay get two checkpoints wey local men dey do shift to operate 24 hours a day. Dem get hunting guns and some dey carry knives or axes. Dem dey ready to protect dia small communities wit everytin wey dem get.