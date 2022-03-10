Russia war with Ukraine: Chechnya, Georgia and Crimea - Three oda wars Putin get hand for and how dem end

In di 22 years wey Vladmir Putin don dey in power, military invasion no be new tin.

No be di first time wey Putin go carry im military forces to defend im interests for former Soviet republics like how e dey currently run am for Ukraine.

E start with Chechnya for 1999, then Georgia for 2008 and finally Crimea for 2014.

But how dis wars take end and how e fit relate to di current war?

Di Brutal War - Chechnya, 1999

Wetin start am?

E bin start for September 1999. At dat time, Vladmir Putin bin just dey appointed as Prime Minister at 47 years old. Months later, im take ova as president afta Boris Yeltsin bin resign.

Im promotion bin come for di beginning of di second Chechnya war, wey dey remembered for how bad e be and how di idea say Putin na "strong man" wey fit handle Russia internal threats come about.

Chechnya na republic wey bin dey part of di Soviet Union, gain independence for 1991, even though Russian goment bin no like am. But for 1994, Russia troops enta di territory to scata tins but Chechnya face dem sotay dem withdraw three years later.

But for 1999, dem start kasala between Chechens and Russia again, as Kremlin bin blame explosions for residential apartments for Chechen Islamist rebels. Na im start di second military invasion.

How e take end

For February 2000, with Putin as president, im troops capture Chechen capital Grozny and for May Moscow declare say dem dey in control. Chechnya become part of Russia for 2003 and di war finish for 2009 although some guerrilla fighting still continue.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chechnya wars bin kill hundreds of thousands of pipo

Many pipo put di number of pipo wey die for dis war at hundreds of thousands. But e cement Putin popularity for Russia say im go fit control dis republic.

Now Chechnya dey under di control of Ramzan Kadyrov wey critics don accuse of being authoritarian.

Di Short War - Georgia, 2008

How e take start

Georgia wey dey for important junction between Europe and Asia gain independence for 1991 afta USSR collapse.

But as US bin dey get more economic and political influence for di kontri, Russia start to dey fear, as Georgia bin dey plan to join di EU and NATO.

Vladmir Putin wey don dey power for almost 10 year put down im iron fist too.

Georgia bin get more beef with Russia on top say Moscow bin dey support di breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia wey lead to one short but deadly war for August 2008.

How e take end

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Afta di annexation, pipo start to dey protest for Georgia and di West

Afta Georgia bin try take back South Ossetia by force, di clash with Russia backed rebels, Putin come launch offensive wey drive Georgian troops comot Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Afta five days of fight-fight wey kill hundreds of pipo, di kontris come sign peace agreement wey France arrange.

Howeva, Russia bin still go ahead to recognize di two breakaway regions as independent states wey cause protests for Georgia and oda wester kontris.

Di "soft" invasion - Crimea, 2014

How e start?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di divide for Ukraine for those wey bin wan enta EU and wey wan join Russia bin plenti for 2014

For 2014, Crimea go dey di middle of one of di worst kasala between Russia and di West since di Cold war.

Dis one happun afta dem bin pursue pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych from office sake of pro-European protest.

Di Ukraine pipo bin dey divided between di pipo wey bin dey ginger to collabo more with Russia and pipo wey bin wan collabo with European Union, and na so Moscow decide say dem go chook head.

For most of February 2014, Putin no shout but just dey send more troops go Russian bases for Crimea. Many civilian "volunteers" follow enta di peninsula to carry out one secret plan wey dem do successfully.

On Friday February 28, Russia set up checkpoints for Armyansk and Chongar wey be di two main junction wey connect Ukraine with Crimean peninsula and pro-Russian leaders bin dey ginger pipo to protect Crimeans from "extremists" for Kiev wey seize power and no wan give dem di rights.

By March 16, dem don hold referendum wia local officials say 95.5% of voters bin want make Russia annex Crimea. But Ukraine and di West say di vote bin dey illegal.

How e end?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Putin become even more popular afta wetin e do for Crimea

For March 18, two days afta di referendum results comot, Putin sign bill wey include Crimea as part of Russia.