Man wey dem do transplant wit genetically modified pig heart don die

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, University of Maryland School of Medicine Wetin we call dis foto, Surgeon Bartley P Griffith inside picture wit David Bennett early dis month

Di first pesin for world to get heart transplant from genetically-modified pig don died.

David Bennett, wey bin get terminal heart disease, survive for two months afta di surgery for US.

But im condition begn deteriorate a few days ago, his doctors for Baltimore said, and 57-year-old die on 8 March.

Oga Bennett bin know di risks attached to di surgery, and im bin accept before di operations say na "a shot in di dark".

Doctors for University of Maryland Medical Centre bin get special dispensation or permission from di US medical regulator to do di operation procedure, on di basis say Oga Bennett - wey dey bedridden - for die otherwise.

Im do di surgery on 7 January, and doctors say inside di following week im spend time wit im family, dey watch Super Bowl and im bin even tok say im wan go home to meet im dog, Lucky.

But im condition get worse and dis make di doctors "devastated".

"Im prove to be brave and noble patient wey fight all di way to di end," surgeon Bartley Griffith, wey perform di transplant, tok for statement wey di hospital release.

Dr Griffith bin tok before say di surgery go bring di world "one step closer to solving organ shortage crisis".

Currently 17 pipo dey die every day for US as dem dey wait for transplant, wit more dan 100,000 for waiting list.

E don tey wey dem don dey consider di use of animal organs for so-called xenotransplantation to meet di shortage of demand, and using pig heart valves already dey common.

For October 2021, surgeons for New York announce say dem successfully transplant pig kidney give one pesin. At dat time, di operation bin be di most advanced experiment for di field so far.