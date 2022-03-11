Putin age, wife and years in power - What to know of Russia President Vladimir wey invade Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, DMITRY KOSTYUKOV

Russia President Valdmir Putin fit don shock plenti pipo wit im invasion of Ukraine.

Dis go be di first tine im go make dat kain move since im annex or kolobi Crimea for 2014 put with di Russian Federation. But Putin no be pesin wey don hide say im wan make Russia get mouth again.

Oga Putin don dey in power since 2000 as e don dey as President and Prime Minister of Russia. Dis go make am di longest Kremlin Leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin wey die for 1953.

Dem bin change di constitution for 2020 wey mean say Putin go pass im fourth term wey go end for 2024 till 2036.

But wetin carry us reach here? Dis na a look into di political and personal history of dis pesin wey don divide pipo opinion and dey make headlines worldwide.

Putin na former Spy

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, President Putin bin dey gym with im Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.

Vladimir Putin bin dey serve for di KGB wey be di Soviet security agency, before im fly for im political career afta di collapse for di USSR.

Many of im close associates and friends im get or don work inside secret services.

Oga Putin political career actually start for di early 1990s wen e bin work as senior assistant dtoi mayor of St Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak.

Di mayor bin teach Putin law for university.

For 1997, e enta di Kremlin as di head of di Federal Security Service (wey be like di first pikin of di former KGB) and sharp-sharp dem appoint am as Prime Minister.

For New Year Eve of 1999, den Russian President Boris Yeltsin resign and put Putin as di president.

Since dat time till now, Putin don dey in power. Dis na as for one point im bin serve as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2012 as di constitution no allow am to go on third term as president back-to-back.

But e win di 2012 elections with 66% of di vote and with dat e enta power even with accuse of electoral magu-magu.

Putin Personal life

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Putin daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, dey do rock 'n' roll acrobatic dance

Vladmir Putin bin grow up for face-me-I-face you kain house for Leningrad wey dem now dey call St Petersburg and in dey fight with boys for im area wey dey bigger and stronger dan am. Na wetin make e start to dey learn judo.

According to di Kremlin website, oga Putin bin wan work for di Soviet secret service "even before im finish school".

Putin bin marry but im and im wife Lyudmila bin divorce for 2013 afta almost 30 years of marriage. She say e be workaholic.

Reuters do investigate and find out say one of im pikin, Katerina dey hold very high administrative position for Moscow State University. She also dey do rock 'n' roll acrobatic dancing.

Putin eldest daughter Maria na academic wey dey specialize for endocrinology.

How Putin time for power don go

E bin start di Soviet way of doing military match pass and bring back Stalin portraits wey dem bin ban.

Putin and di west no dey gel well since Moscow chook head for Syria civil war to support President Bashar al-Assad.

One of di only western leaders wey don hail Putin from di west na former American president Donald Trump wey show say im like Putin publicly.

And dat na di way wey plenti pipo for Russia dey see am, according to Russian Levada centre for February 2021, wey show say 48% of Russians wan Putin to remain president pass 2024.

Dis na sake of di political points im get wen e keep Russia stable during di post-communist kasala wey burst for di 1990s.

E also give di kontri national pride wen e fight Chechnya even tok sat e go eliminate dem "even for toilet".

For October 2015, e say, "fifty years ago, di streets of Lenningrad teach me say if di fight be say you just fight, you must to throw di first blow". Wey resemble wetin e dey do with di four invasions im don run as Russian president.

E also allow middle class to comot from di economy and dem dey thrive but Moscow still get most of di money and rural poverty boku.

Wahala for Russia

Putin supporters club dey more among older pipo dan young pipo as dem grow with Putin and dem want change.

For January 2021, thousands of young Russians enta road around di kontri to support Putin opponent Alexei Navalny wey dem gbab di moment im enta di kontri from Berlin.