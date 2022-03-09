BRT Bus victim Bamise: Lagos BRT safety tips to observe even for public transport

Andrew Gift

BBC Pidgin Lagos Reporter

BRT Bus victim Bamise Ayanwole wey die few days afta she enta BRT bus don create panic for Lagos.

Bamise kidnap don make plenti pipo dey shine dia eyes wella, especially inside public bus transport.

Tori be say Oluwabamise Ayanwole enta BRT bus from Ajah to Oshodi but she no reach destination.

So BBC Pidgin don gada key tips before dem enta public transport for Nigeria commercial capital.

Police on Monday say dem don find her deadi bodi and arrest di driver of di BRT bus wey she enta.

Bamise enta one of di BRT buses on 26th February 2022 and no reach her destination.

Read on for safety measures you suppose observe wen you enta BRT and oda buses for Lagos.

BRT Bus - Public transport safety measures

Check for BRT bus inner light for night

Lagos state govnor drop first safety tips for Lagosians after di Bamise BRT kidnap mata.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu say if BRT bus inner light no dey on for night, na im be say e no dey on duty.

Di govnor add say buses wey dey on duty go keep dia inner light on.

So no enta BRT wey im light no dey on for night.

BRT Emergency number

Most BRT bus dem and some company owned buses dey carri Emergency numbers wey you fit call.

Dis na particularly if you feel say you no dey safe inside di bus.

Lagos Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotosho tell BBC Pidgin say;

Once pesin enta BRT buses, make e look out for di emergency numbers for di bodi of di buses inside.

BRT Buses Emergency Buttons

Some of di BRT buses get emergency buttons wey connect di buses to di control room.

Na wetin di Lagos Information Commissioner also draw pipo ear to know.

E say if passenger press or activate such buttons, e go alert di control room to check out di bus.

Oga Omotosho add say di control room dey monitor buses wey dey operate for field.

BRT Closed door feature

One of di safety measures inside BRT na to ensure say dia doors dey closed before departure from bus stops.

Na wetin one source for di Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority LAMATA tell BBC Pidgin.

Dis na to ensure say pesin no fit jump enta or jump comot di bus while in motion.If di bus you enter no close im door, make you tell di driver to close am.

On a normal day Federal Road Safety Commission officers dey stop cars wey leave dia doors open while in motion.

Tell pesin wia you dey go

Kidnap and robbery cases including di one dem dey call 'one chance' dey happun for Lagos.

Most victims families no dey fit trace dia wards sake of say dem no even know wia di pesin travel go.

If you dey travel or make some kain movement, e go good to tell your relative or friend wia you dey go like young Bamise do.

Turn on your Whatsapp or mobile phone 'location icon'

Wen on di move, make you turn on your WhatsApp location icon.

Dis dey help pipo fit know or trace your whereabout in di case of disappearance or kidnapping.

Tori be say she been dey communicate her friend via WhatsApp during di trip.

Na dis wey helep show say na BRT bus she actually enta.

Wetin be BRT Bus for Lagos?

BRT na subsidized transportation system wey lagos goment put in place.

Na Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority dey control supervise di buses.