Chidimma Ojukwu do beauty pageant wia dem crown her 'Miss cell 2022' for Kirikiri prison? See wetin we know

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/ Kirikiri Prison

Tori don go viral say Chidinma Ojukwu wey dey stand trail for di alleged murder of Super Tv boss Michael Ataga don win 'Miss Cell' 2022 inside Kirikiri prison.

Tori wey dey circulate especially on social media say Chidinma participate alongside oda inmates wia she emerged winner.

Dis na why BBC News Pidgin reach out to Mr Rotimi Oladokun wey be tok tok pesin for di prison and explain wetin happun.

Wia dis foto come from, Kirikiri prison Wetin we call dis foto, Chidimma Ojukwu dey stand trial for di muder of Michael Usifo Ataga

"Wetin happun be say to commemorate International Women's Day some kain events bin hold for di inmates, some cell blocks do drama while some do pagentry, so different events for each block hold, so na many winners emerge from di events."

"She (Chidinma) be inmate so we no go tok say she no go take part because of her case and di block wey she dey do pagentry na so e be."

"Di inmates approach di officer in charge say dem wan do something to celebrate women's day and dem get go ahead in fact some of di inmates win different prizes like paying for dia tuition and oda tins."Fotos wey dey circulate for social media show how some ladies perform songs and also how di crowning for winner take place.

Trial of Chidinma Ojukwu

Six pipo don already stand as witnesses for di trial since di mata start.

Chidinma Ojukwu bin chop accuse say she kill Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga and she dey plead not guilty for di incident.

Adebayo Quadri be di second pesin wey follow chop accuse wit Chidinma, di case wey e dey answer be say e conspire wit Chidinma Ojkwu for di murder

Di two defendants dey face eight count charge wey include conspiracy murder, stabbing, forgery, stealing and say dem make bank statements.

Chidinma sister , Chioma Egbuchu wey dem also arraign sake of say she bin receive di late Mr Ataga Iphone 7.