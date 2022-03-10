Chelsea: Roman Abramovich chop sanction plus wetin dis mean for di club

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

More more kasala dey fall ontop Chelsea football club sake of di ongoing katakata between Russia and Ukraine.

Di latest bi say United Kingdom don sama Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovic sanction.

Di sanction na part of dia response to di invasion of Russia by Ukraine.

Abramovich dey among di Seven ogbonge pipo wey UK sama fresh sanctions.

Oleg Deripaska and Igor Sechin follo for fi list of billionaires wey chop di sanction sake of say dem see dem as allies of Vladimir Putin.

Di sanctions na to freeze all dia assets and give dem travel bans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson say " no safe place " go dey for pipo wey dey support di invasion.

"Todays sanctions na di latest step to show di unwavering support of di Ukrainian people. We go dey ruthless to pursue di pipo wey enable di killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies" Mr Johnson tok.

Di goment don come under pressure to sanction Abramovich wey tok say im don make di " difficult decision " to sell Chelsea earlier dis month.

Dem allege say Abramovich get strong connection to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but im don deny say no be true.

Di goment say Abramovich wey get estimated net worth of 9.4 billion Pounds na "one of di few ogbonge pipo from di 1990s wey don maintain prominence under Putin.

Di assets wey UK goment seize include Chelsea Football Club.

Tori be say dem only inform Premier League 15 minutes before dem announce am.

Di UK goment dey make arrangement for license wey go make sure say Chelsea go still play dia matches, staff and players go still get dia payments and di club fit kontinu as a significant cultural asset.

Roman Abramovich no go fit benefit or make money from di club again.

Pipo wey don already buy tickets for di season go still attend games but di club no go fit sell tickets again.