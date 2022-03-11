India accidentally fire missile into Pakistan, blame am on technical malfunction

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Both India and Pakistan get nuclear weapons

India tok say dem accidentally fire missile into Pakistan on Wednesday and dem blame di incident on a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

Delhi tok say di incident dey "deeply regrettable" and dem express relief say nobody die.

Pakistan military tok say "high-speed flying object" bin crash near di eastern city of Mian Channu and di place where e pass put passenger flights for danger.

Both kontris get nuclear weapons.

India defense ministry tok for one statement say: "On 9 March 2022, as we dey do routine maintenance, one technical malfunction bin lead to di accidental firing of a missile.

"Di goment of India don take serious view and order one high-level Court of Enquiry."

Islamabad don warn Delhi say make dem "dey mindful of di unpleasant consequence of dat kind negligence" and to avoid repeating am.

Pakistan tok say India launch di missile from Sirsa for Haryana State. Di kontri air force also tok say di object travel for March 3 and na three times di speed of sound e take travel.

According to Pakistan, di missile bin travel at an altitude of 12,000m (40,000ft) and fly 124km (77 miles) inside Pakistan airspace before e crash.

"Di place where dis object pass put many national and international passengers flights in India and Pakistan for danger.

"E also put human life and property wey dey ground for danger," tok tok pesin for Pakistan military, Major-General Babar Iftikharon tok on Thursday.

On Friday, Pakistan foreign ministry tok say dem don summon Indian chargé d'affaires to complain about di incident.