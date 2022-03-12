Russia Ukraine war update: Pictures of second week of Russian invasion of Ukraine and how e happun

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AP

So far, di UN don report say more than two and half million pipo don run comot form di war torn kontri of Ukraine.

Di most don run go Poland wey say dem currently dey hold 1.6 million refugees for di kontri.

As at now, several cities including the capital Kyiv dey under constant attacks from Russia troops.

So far, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and odas dey under heavy shelling even as Russia claim to provide humanitarian corridors so civilians go fit comot di region.

Dis go be day 17 of continuous fight-fight between Ukraine and Russia afta di Russian invasion.

Wia dis foto come from, SES Wetin we call dis foto, Dem bin bomb one frozen food ware house for Kyiv

Wetin dey happun now

Serious fighting dey happun for di north west part of Kyiv as tori be say plenti of Russian forces now dey 25km outside di city.

All through di night, Sirens just dey sound up and down for different parts of di kontri from Lviv for di west to di north east region of Sumy.

Ukraine goment still dey accuse Russia say dem no dey allow evacuation for di southern port city of Mariupol.

Pipo for di area say dem dey face cold freezing weather with no light and dia food and water remain small.

Wia dis foto come from, Maxar Wetin we call dis foto, Ukraine goment accuse Russia say dem dey block road for pipo for Mariupol to escape with all di attacks

Russia don accuse Ukraine say dem don refuse all dia offers to give humanitarian corridors to civilians for flash point towns.

American President Joe Biden however don still repeat say im no go chook hand directly to help Ukraine against Russia.

Dis na as Ukraine dey suggest say Belarus fit join Russia invasion any moment from now.

Dis na some more fotos of how di war dey go:

Wia dis foto come from, AP Wetin we call dis foto, Di foto of heavily-pregnant Mariana Vishegirskaya, wit blood for her face as she dey go down di steps afta dem bomb hospital wey she dey na sometin wey pipo share well-well. Di attack kill three pipo and she born di next day.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian soldier as dem dey bury am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ukraine firefighter as dem dey try off fire for one house wey burn.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Poland say dem don get 1.6 million Ukraine refugees

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, As dis war don dey go on, supermarkets don dey finish dia stock

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo still dey dey hide for inside Metro stations to avoid air strikes for Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For Donetsk, pro-Russian separatists dey help to occupy di land

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na one old historical Bunker for di city of Lviv wey dey under attack, dem reopen am so pipo go fit hide