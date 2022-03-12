Russia Ukraine war update: Pictures of second week of Russian invasion of Ukraine and how e happun
So far, di UN don report say more than two and half million pipo don run comot form di war torn kontri of Ukraine.
Di most don run go Poland wey say dem currently dey hold 1.6 million refugees for di kontri.
As at now, several cities including the capital Kyiv dey under constant attacks from Russia troops.
So far, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and odas dey under heavy shelling even as Russia claim to provide humanitarian corridors so civilians go fit comot di region.
Dis go be day 17 of continuous fight-fight between Ukraine and Russia afta di Russian invasion.
Wetin dey happun now
Serious fighting dey happun for di north west part of Kyiv as tori be say plenti of Russian forces now dey 25km outside di city.
All through di night, Sirens just dey sound up and down for different parts of di kontri from Lviv for di west to di north east region of Sumy.
Ukraine goment still dey accuse Russia say dem no dey allow evacuation for di southern port city of Mariupol.
Pipo for di area say dem dey face cold freezing weather with no light and dia food and water remain small.
Russia don accuse Ukraine say dem don refuse all dia offers to give humanitarian corridors to civilians for flash point towns.
American President Joe Biden however don still repeat say im no go chook hand directly to help Ukraine against Russia.
Dis na as Ukraine dey suggest say Belarus fit join Russia invasion any moment from now.
Dis na some more fotos of how di war dey go: