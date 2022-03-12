Lupus symptoms and causes: What is lupus? - See ansa to dis and oda questions about di condition

Wetin be lupus na one of di questions Nigerians dey search for afta Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi reveal say her doctor tell am say she get five years to live and she don already live one year out of am sake of di disease.

Afolabi tell Jideonwo say dem diagnose am with lupus and di disease no dey curable. She say she don dey manage di disease since she dey diagnosed wit am.

For inside di video, Afolabi break down in tears as she dey share her tori.

Nigerians on social media don chook mouth for di mata since di actress make di big revelation

So wetin be dis disease?

Well according to UK National Health Service, lupus na long-term condition wey dey cause joint pain, skin rashes and tiredness. E no get cure, but di symptoms fit improve if treatment start early.

Lupus fit go from small to serious.

On how e dey affect di body, e fit be small: Joint and skin problems and tiredness.

Moderate symptoms fit be Inflammation - swelling of oda parts of di skin and body, including your lungs, heart and kidneys.

Serious effect of lupus fit cause Inflammation - swelling, causing severe damage to di heart, lungs, brain or kidneys and e fit be life threatening.

Kemi Afolabi reveal say she get five years to live sake of sat dem diagnose am wit Lupus

How dem dey diagnose lupus

Lupus, wey dem dey also call systemic lupus erythematosus, no always dey easy to diagnose because e fit dey similar to oda conditions.

Symptoms include inflammation - swelling of different parts of di body including di lungs, heart, liver, joints and kidneys.

Doctor go usually do some blood tests. High levels of a type of antibody, wey dey combined with typical symptoms, mean say lupus dey likely.

Dem fit refer you for for X-rays and scans of your heart, kidney and oda organs if di doctor tink say dem fit dey affected.

Once dem diagnose lupus, dem go advise you to have regular checks and tests, such as regular blood tests to check for anaemia and urine tests to check for kidney problems.

Symptoms of lupus

Di main symptoms na:

joint and muscle pain

extreme tiredness wey no go go away no mata how much you rest

rashes - often over di nose and cheeks

Plus:

headaches

mouth sores

high temperature

hair loss

sensitivity to light (wey go cause rashes on uncovered skin)

LUPUS: 'Di disease wit a thousand faces'

Causes of lupus

Lupus na autoimmune disease. Dis wan mean say di body natural defence system (immune system) attack healthy parts of your body.

E no dey contagious.

Di causes of lupus no dey fully understood. Possible causes though include:

viral infection

some medicines

sunlight

puberty

childbirth

menopause