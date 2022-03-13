Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine war: Evacuations dey 'extremely difficult' as bombings dey go on

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Desperate new attempts to evacuate civilians from towns and villages around Kyiv dey under way

Fresh attempts to evacuate civilians from cities wey dey under siege for Ukraine dey complicated by constant Russian bombing, Ukrainian officials tok.

Dem dey set up humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, Sumy and towns and villages outside di capital Kyiv.

But Ukraine officials accused Russian forces of firing on dia convoy of women and children from Peremoha village, near Kyiv, killing seven.

On Saturday, Nigeria federal government evacuate anoda set of three hundred and one Nigerians wey run from di Ukrainian war.

Dis sixth batch of returnees arrive Abuja from Budapest, Hungary. Most of dem na students.

And di evacuations dey come as fighting continue around Kyiv and other cities.

"A column of civilians, wey include only women and children, come under fire by di occupiers," one statement by Ukraine military intelligence service tok. "Di result of dis barbaric act kill seven, one of dem na pikin."

BBC journalist, Abdujalil Abdurasulov wey dey Irpin, one of di towns outside di capital wey dem dey evacuate pipo, earlier report say e bin no dey possible to tok say di humanitarian ceasefire bin dey hold becos im bin still dey hear explosions and artillery fire, including from di Ukrainian side.

Regional officials also tok say di fighting for di area bin dey continue and constant threat of air attacks bin dey.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Abdujalil Abdurasulov dey Irpin, wia dem dey force pipo to run via makeshift river crossing

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk later tok say about 13,000 Ukrainians na im dem don evacuate through humanitarian corridors on Saturday but no one don fit manage to leave Mariupol.

Di situation for Mariupol dey particularly desperate after two weeks of bombardment, di UN tok, wit little access to food, water and power.

"Medicines for life-threatening illnesses dey run out quickly, hospitals only dey partially function, and di food and water dey in short supply," na so di Office for di Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs tok.

Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov tell BBC say one convoy don leave Zaporizhzhya for di city and e carry aid and e include buses for di evacuations.

Previously, im say, dme "bin no allow convoys to pass as dem bi target dem, nibes bin dey di road."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky say about 1,300 of im country troops dondie since di Russian invasion start.