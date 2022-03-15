Marina Ovsyannikova: Russian journalist fined afta she protest against war in Ukraine during news on TV

Wia dis foto come from, Perviy Kanal Wetin we call dis foto, Russia state-controlled TV news no dey call di Russia's invasion say na 'war'

One Russian tori pesin wey run enta line TV news to protest di war for Ukraine don show for Moscow court.

Marina Ovsyannikova wey be editor for di state controlled Channel 1 bin dey arrested afta she bin run on set on Monday with anti-war sign.

Her lawyers bin say she dey miss afta dem bin dey find her throughout di night.

Dem dey accuse am say she organise unauthorized public event and she plead not guilty to di charge.

And ofr di video she get fine of 30,000 rouble (£214, $280)

Russia media bin showcase image of Ms Ovsyannikova for court with lawyer Anton Gashinsky.

Fear still dey say dem go fit still charge am for di more serious new criminal law wey ban calling Russia military action ofr Ukraine as "invasion" or spreading "fake news" about di kasala.

'Dem dey lie give you'

Pictures for Ms Ovsyannikova's protests bin spread round di world afta she bin run enta set for one of di most popular news programme for Russia, Vremya, as she dey hold paper wey say "No war, stop di war, no believe di propaganda, dme dey lie give you".

Dem also hear as she dey repeat, "no war, stop di war".

Di placard bin show clearly for a few seconds before dem comot am to play pre-recorded tori.

Before dis mata, she bin do video wia she call wetin dey happun ofr Ukraine a "crime" and say shame catch am say she dey work for wetin she call Kremlin propaganda.

She say, "I dey shame say I let myself tell lies for television, I dey shame say I allow Russians to turn to zombies."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ms Ovsyannikova bin record video wia she say shame catch am for telling "lies from television screen"

Ms Ovsyannikova, wey say her papa na Ukrainian bin tell Russians make dem protest against di war, say na only dem fit "stop di madness".

She further say, "No fear anything, dem no fit arrest all of us."

Ms Ovsyannikova's colleagues for Channel 1 say wetin she don shock dem.

One tell local tori pipo, told the Faridaily blog say Ms Ovsyannikova, wey get two pikin, no dey tok politics but bin dey mostly yarn about, pikin, dogs and di house.

Howeva she don recieve plenti accolades from Ukraine Preisdent Zelensky wey hail am say she "tok true".

French President Emmanuel Macron wey say France go give am protection by asylum or for dia embassy and say e go follow Putin tok about am.

But Kremlin tok-tok pesin, Dmitry Peskov bin call di action say na "hooliganism".

Di Kremlin don dey control Russian television news for long and independent viws dey rare for di major stations.

Dis state controlled Russian media dey call di war as "special military operation" and say na Ukraine start am as dem call dia goment say dem be neo-Nazis.

Plenti independent media outlets don stop broadcast or publishing afta authorities for Russia apply pressure five dem. Media like Echo of Moscow, and TV Rain - an online TV channel.

While odas like newspaper Novaya Gazeta dey try to report di mata without going against di new censorship laws.

Access to BBC dey restricted too inside Russia wey make di media house to comot with guidance over how to continue using its services.