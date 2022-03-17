Bianca Ojukwu: Obiano wife allegedly slap Ojukwu wife for Soludo inauguration

27 minutes wey don pass

Na drama for di inauguration ceremony of Anambra state govnor Prof Chukwuma Soludo wen di wife of outgoing govnor Willie Obiano, Madam Ebelechukwu, allegedly give Madam Bianca Ojukwu slap for di event.

Di drama happun wen govnor Soludo take im oath of office.

Inside Live video coverage of di event, all di important personalities including former govnor Obiano don already sidon wen madam Obiano waka enta move straight to di front seat wia di widow of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu bin sidon near di govnor come woz her slap.

According to pesin wey see, "Bianca sidon for di first lady seat dia for prevent her from sitting beside her husband. She come to ask her to leave her seat dat nay why di slap."

Di action draw di attention of security agents and some of di important personalities wey sharply pull Madam Ebelechukwu wey hold Bianca comot.

Bianca shock no be small by di action.