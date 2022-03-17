Miss World 2022: Poland win crowned new miss world, Cote d'Ivoire collect 2nd runner up

17 March 2022, 10:16 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Miss World

Karolina Biewleska from Poland don become di 70th Miss World afta she win di crown early mor-mor on Thursday.

Dis na as second position go to Miss USA and Africa collect third with Cote d'Ivoire, Olivia Yace.

Di pageant bin hold for Puerto Rico afta dem bin postpone am from December sake of coronavirus.

Na forty semi finalists bin gada for Puerto Rico for di finale of di event.

Karolina tok say, "wen dem call my name, I bin shock. I still neva believe am. I dey honoured to wear di Miss World Crown and I no fit wait to get to work".

Di New Miss World dey currently study for her Masters Degree in Management and wan do PhD afta she finish.

Karolina say she dey passionate about di voluntary work she dey involved in. Her beauty wit a Purpose project "Zupa Na Pietrynie" dey provide constant help to homeless pipo in crisis as well as raise awareness.

Who be di African for di Top three, Miss Cote d'Ivoire

Wia dis foto come from, Miss World

Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire don dey work as model since di age of 13 years old.

Ten years later, she get degree for Marketing and Management and wan continue with her Masters.

She fit speak French, Spanish and English.

Olivia Yace say her Role Model na America former first lady, Michelle Obama and Queen Abla Pokou wey don inspire am.