Holi 2022: India celebrate festival of colours as Covid cases drop

26 minutes wey don pass

Holi dey known as di festival of colours

Millions of Indians dey celebrate Holi, di festival of colours as Covid-19 cases for di kontri don drop.

Di festival bin no bubble last year because of di pandemic.

Holi na im dey mark di last full moon day of di lunar month.

Na time of beta jollification as pipo dey use bright colours dey rub demselves.

E also mean time of new beginnings.

On di day, food dey berekete for ground and dancing dey plenty.

Some pipo dey also pour flower petals on each oda to mark di beginning of spring.

Before di festival proper-proper, pipo go light big fire to show say good don win over evil.

Holi celebrations dey happun dis year without heavy coronavirus restrictions for India.

Around di kontri, crowds don gada for open streets dem dey celebrate.

D festival na social top event for pipo wey dey celebrate

Dem dey celebrate am with colourful dances and performances dem

Last year, many states wey include di capital Delhi bin ban large gatherings for Holi as cases of Covid-19 bin dey rise for di kontri.

Infections don drop well-well since dat time and India don dey get average new cases of 2,500 daily for some time. Dis make restrictions to come down evriwia.

E ginger di devotees and dem jolly di day wella. Pictures from di festival show as crowds wey cover demselves with colourful paint dey enjoy for di celebrations.

As Covid cases dey reduce, large crowds dey gada to play Holi

Restrictions on gatherings don dey eased around India

But goment and sabi pipo don warn against wetin dem call complacency.

On Thursday, di kontri health ministry tell states make dem maintain "heightened surveillance" as Covid cases dey rise for China, Singapore and some European kontris.

Pipo dey happy say Pandemic no spoil dia Holi plans dis year