Oluwo of Iwo wedding: Queen Firdaus of Iwo town, di Hausa Princess turn Yoruba King wife

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi marry a princess of di royal family of Kano on Saturday.

Di new Iwo queen na di daughter of late Madakin Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Sani Yola.

Princess Firdauz Abdullahi [now "Queen Firdaus of Iwoland"] na di granddaughter of di late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero.

Wetin we call dis foto, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Ilufemiloye Telu 1 na di 16th pesin to become di Oluwo of Iwoland

Di wedding bin take place for Madakin residence for Kano around 11am on 19 March, 2022.

Reception bin follow for di palace of di Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero around 4pm.

Oluwo of Iwo on Saturday reveal di dentity of im newly married wife inside new fotos.

Oluwo first marriage bin crash

Dis no be di first time Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi go dey do wedding.

Di traditional ruler bin marry one woman from Jamainca wey her name be Chanel Chin.

But dia marriage crash afta Chanel born one pikin for Oluwo of Iwo.

Chanel tell tori pipo and social media say she no dey happy inside di marriage wit di traditional ruler. She also tok say she no get rest of mind for im house.

Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi profile

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Ilufemiloye Telu 1 na di 16th pesin to become di Oluwo of Iwoland

Dem born am on 21 June, 1967 to di family of late Prince Kola Akanbi of Molasan Compound, Gbaase Ruling House, Iwo, Osun State for South West Nigeria.

Oba Abdulrasheed become di Oluwo of Iwo for November 2015 wen im be 48 years.

Since im become King, plenti controversies don surround am

Popularly for Yorubaland, na Kings dey wear crown but Oba Abdulrasheed allow im former wife, Queen Chanel Chin to wear crown like King.

Plenti pipo criticise am say e no dey right for Queen to dey wear am but im tell tori pipo say di pipo wey dey bad mouth am no sabi culture.

"Di first queen of Oduduwa (first Yoruba king), Olokun dey wear crown. Any king from di lineage of Oduduwa suppose allow im Queen to wear crown," im tok.