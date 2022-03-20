Hypersonic Missiles: Russia claim Kinzhal weapon use against Ukraine - Wetin e be?

Wia dis foto come from, Russian defence ministry Wetin we call dis foto, Kinzhal missiles for Russian MiG-31K fighter jets

Russia announce say dia military bin fire one "hypersonic ballistic missile" to destroy one big underground arms depot for western Ukraine.

If e dey confam, e go be di first use of wetin dem dey call di Kinzhal or Dagger for dis war.

Dis weapon na ballistic missile wey dem dey launch for di air, mostl likely from a MiG-31.

Wetin be hypersonic missiles?

Dis na missiles wey fit travel five times faster than di speed of sound, wey mean say e fit don land before your hear am pass.

President Vladmir Putin don announce plenti times say Russia dey invest plenti money for hypersonic missiles,

According to Russian officials, di Kinzhal fit hit target wey dey 2,000km (1,240 miles) away and fit fly faster than 6,000 km/h.

Dem also dey hard to track because di operator fit change im direction mid-flight.

President Putin bin boast for December last year say Russia get di most hypersonic missiles for di world.

Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say Russia na im get di most nuclear warhed for di world

But James Acton wey be nuclear policy specialist for di Carnegie Endowment for International Peace say no be big deal.

E say "I no see am as big deal. I no know how much hypersonic missiles fit give Russia upper hand."

Why Russia dey report di use of hypersonic missile?

Russia bin recently release video wey dem say na im missile strike for arms depot for Deliatyn.

Dat na one village for di south-western Ukraine wey dey near di border to Romania.

Dominika Kunertova from di Center for Security Studies in Zurich say di announcement na just for show.

E say, "na sign of showmanship".

"Even if dem use am, make we tink of am say, na one moment because Russia no get plenti of dis kain missiles."

One US defence official on Fridat sat Russia forces don fire pass 1,00 missiles since 24 February.

Oga Acton tell BBC say na na large fraction of Russia pre-war weapons.

And e point to di unguided bombs for Russia air strikes say e mean say;