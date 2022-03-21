Wales join list of countries for world wia e dey illegal to beat your pikin

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, From Monday, parents no fit beat dia pikin again

From Monday, parents no go fit beat dia pikin again for Wales as e dey illegal!

Di first Minister Mark Drakeford say na ogbonge day for pikin dem as Wales don become di second UK kontri to ban physical punishment.

Dem don comot di legal excuse say na reasonable punishment, so from now on, anyone wey smack pikin wey dey with dem go dey arrested and tried for assault.

But pipo wey no like di new law dey hala say "na pipo wey tink say dem no pass parents dey push am".

Sweden na di first kontri to ban di beating of pikin dem for 1979 and now e de illegal for 63 kontris around di world.

Dem include African kontris like Guinea, South Africa, Benin, South Sudan, Republic of Congo, Kenya, Tunisia and Togo.

Di Welsh goment say na "historic moment for pikin and dia rights" and e mean say pikin dem get di same rights as adults.

Wetin be physical Punishment?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pikin dem don get di same rights as adults

Di goment say, "e no dey possible to give set list for wetin be physical punishment" because e fit be "anytin wey na physical force dem dey use punish pikin".

Di new law go apply to parents and anybodi wey dey take care of pikin wen parents no dey and no only apply to di kontri citizens.

Physical punishment already dey illegal for children's homes, local authority foster care homes and places wia dem dey tke care of pikin.

Wetin different between di old and new law?

Before now to beat pikin bin dey part of common assault but if na parent or guardian dem fit say na reasonable punishment dem use on di pikin.

But from Monday, dem don comot di reasonable punishment excuse and if you beat pikin you dey break di law and fit get criminal record.

Welsh goment don tell kontri pipo say if dem see pikin dey chop physical punishment, make dem call police for di adult.

From now e dey illegal to smack, hit, slap, shake pikin or any oda physical punishment.

Di penalty na arrest, assault charge and criminal record.

How pipo dey feel dis new law?

While supporters of di bill like oga Drakeford dey hail di bill say dem "no get place for physical punishment for modern Wales".

Opposition to di law say e fit lead to culture wia pipo go give false claims and busybodies go take advantage.

Simon Calvert of Campaign group Be Reasonable say e go "criminalize ordinary decent loving mama and papa dem for doing wetin our loving mama and papa dem bin do us".

Wetin we call dis foto, Blogger Claire Campbell-Adams wan Welsh goment to help parents get help and resources so dem go fit know how to discipline dia pikin.

But one parenting blogger Claire Campbell-Adams of Mum's Shoulders blog, say e no dey as simple to just say, "di ban dey wrong or right".

She say e dey brilliant to cover loophole so abusers fit no use am as defence but dey fear say e go dey hard for parents wey need support with dia pikin to fit ask for am.