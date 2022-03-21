Taribo West Tinubu: Ex-Super Eagles visit to Bola Tinubu - Kanu Nwankwo react

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER

Wen Jay-jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo,Victor Ikpeba, Taribo West and oda ex-super eagles players visit Bola Tinubu dem no bin think am say e go spark conversation.

But di visit of di former Super Eagles footballers to Tinubu don provoke mixed reactions across Nigeria.

Now one of those wey visit di Jagaban of Borgu don come outside to clear di mata.

Okocha, Kanu, Ikpeba, Taribo West and oda ex-super eagles players and Kanu Heart Foundation on Saturday go see Bola Ahmed Tinubu for im Bourdillon domot inside Lagos.

Dem give am award during and on Sunday play novelty match in honour of di politician 70th birthday[on 29 March].

How Kanu Nwankwo react

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

But Kanu Nwakwo for video e post on im Facebook page, defend im association with Bola Tinubu, recalling how di politician help am 22 years ago.

"A lot of pipo don dey tok; all di same, we all dey entitled to our opinions.

"Of course, we gatz to talk. I' no be politician; I be footballer and a proud one at that.

"I be a legend wey knows wetin dey good and wetin no good." Nwankwo Kanu tok.

"22 years ago wen Kanu Heart Foundation bin dey look for pipo to support and help us touch lives, we get only three govnors and Ahmed Tinubu bin dey among dem.

"He give di foundation money; he support us and now e don reach im 70th birthday, we gatz to be dia to support him. We get a novelty game to play for him."