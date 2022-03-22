President Buhari visit to Lagos: Buhari to commission Dangote plant, MMI airport
President Muhammadu Buhari dey expected to visit Lagos on Tuesday.
Buhari trip to Nigeria commercial capital na to commission key economic infrastructure.
Di Nigerian leader go cut tape to open Dagote Fertilizer Plant for Lagos on 22 March, 2022.
Lagos international airport new terminal go also dey inaugurated by di president.
Dangote Groups Fertilizer Plant, dey expected to function as di world biggest fertilizer plant.
Di plant wey get capacity of 3 million tons a year of urea and ammonia dey for Lekki district of Lagos.
During im Lagos official visit on Tuesday, President Buhari go also inspect ongoing work on di Lekki Deep Sea Port.
Wen e don complete, dis Sea Port wey dem plan to be multi-purpose, go be di deepest seaport for Nigeria.
And e dey projected to be one of di most modern ports inside West Africa.
President Muhammadu Buhari last visit Lagos on Thursday, 9, December, 2021 to commission some projects of di Nigerian Navy.
Di projects include some new warships and boats for di Naval Dockyard Victoria Island.
Sake of di VIP waka wey dey involve for di Buhari trip to Lagos, di state goment say;
Dem don arrange alternative routes for motorists inside di kontri commercial hub.
On June 10, 2021 di Nigerian leader bin enta Lagos to commission di Ebutte Meta Terminal of Nigerian Railway Corporation Lagos Ibadan rail project.
Buhari bin promise for im election campaigns to boost Nigeria economy and experts believe say dis moves dey aimed at fulfilling dat promise to over 200 million Nigerians.