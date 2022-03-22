St Helens dog: How dog wey dem buy one week ago kill 17 months baby girl

Wia dis foto come from, Family photograph Wetin we call dis foto, Bella-Rae Birch family say she go dey "sadly missed but neva forgotten"

One 17-month-old girl don die afta dog attack her for her house for St Helens for England.

Bella-Rae Birch pass away for hospital afta di attack for St Helens around 15:50 GMT on Monday, na so Merseyside Police tok.

Her family tok say she go be "sadly missed but neva forgotten" and dem thank di community for dia support.

Police tok say Bella-Rae family bin just buy di dog, wey di officers kill, one week ago and dem go run tests to see if na illegal breed.

Police say dem go try find e former owner as part of di investigation.

"Bella-Rae don lose her life for di most unimaginable terrible way," na wetin Supt Steve Brizell tok.

"Ambulance carry Bella-Rae go hospital but wit all di best efforts of police officers for [di] scene, paramedics and doctors sadly Bella-Rae die sake of her injury."

Wetin we call dis foto, Di attack happen for di family home for St Helens on Monday afternoon

Di attack happen for di family home forBidston Avenue, Blackbrook area of St Helens.

One naybor, wey say dia name be Jordan, tok say di pikin just dey hala.

"I no see di dog, I bin dey focus to help di baby."

Joanne Matthews, anoda naybor say she see ambulance outside di house and den like 10 police vehicles show.

"I see dem bring di dog out. I no know which breed e be but from di back it look like Staffordshire bull terrier or pit bull," na wetin she tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Family photo Wetin we call dis foto, Bella-Rae death don leave di community for complete shock", na so police tok

Ms Matthews, 53, say di baby na "beautiful little girl".

"I go see wen di family dey pass, just to say hello, and dem dey very nice," na wetin she tok.

For statement, Bella-Rae family say dem go "like thank di community for dia support".

"We dey ask say now, make we get some space and time to try and deal wit dis tragic loss of our much-loved Bella-Rae," na wetin dem tok.