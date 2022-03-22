Russia Navalny: Putin critic Navalny chop nine years in jail wey pipo condemn

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Navalny stand for makeshift court for Pokrov jail as dem read di verdict

Russia most popular opposition pesin, Alexei Navalny don chop nine years for jail.

Many supporters don describe di jail sentence as fraud.

Authorities detain Navalny wen e return to Russia last year, afta e survive poisoning wey e blame on Kremlin.

E dey already serve three and half years in jail for breaking bail conditions wen im dey hospital.

One judge don come find am guilty guilty of fraud and contempt of court.

Prosecutors accuse am say e tiff $4.7m (£3.5m) of donations wey im organization collect including im anti-corruption foundation.

Delivering di judgement, Judge Margarita Kotova say Navalny bin carry out "di theft of property by one organised group".

Navalny wey don lean fold im arms and exchange comments wit im lawyer as judge deliver her ruling.

E later tweet say im and and im supporters go continue to fight censorship to "bring di truth to di pipo of Russia".

You must agree Putin

Did judgement no come as surprise to those wey don monitor Alexei Navalny case.

Dem declare im FBK anti-corruption foundation as extremist, dem poison am and e already dey prison. Now e dey face make dem no ban am from public life for almost one decade.

Despite say e dey prison e don call for protests against wetin Russia say na special military operation for Ukraine. Im supporters don begin fear sake of say dem fit put am for maximum security prison and knack am more sentence.

Russia dey go afta any platform wey no gree wetin Kremlin dey tok.

Meta, di company wey get Instagram and Facebook, don dey declared as extremist organisation; dem don block more media outlets and bring one new law wey fit lead to up to 15 years in jail for anything di authorities consider to be fake news about di military.

Amnesty International, world leaders react

Di trial hold for penal colony for Pokrov wia dem bin send Navalny last year afta dem jail am say e fail to observe bail conditions, wen dem dey give am life-saving treatment for Berlin for August 2020 nerve agent attack.

Di Kremlin deny any involvement in poisoning Navalny, wey don become President Vladimir Putin main domestic critic.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh say while di world dey focus attention on, "anoda monstrous crime dey happun inside of Russia".

Amnesty International describe di trial as sham while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz don condemn am saying e no follow di rule of law.