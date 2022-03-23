Madeleine Albright: First female secretary of state for US history don die

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Madeleine Albright, wey be Czech immigrant and become di first female secretary of state for US history, don die at age 84.

As long-time foreign policy expert, Albright be America top diplomat for 1997 for di Clinton administration, wey make her become di highest-ranking woman for US goment.

Dem bin dey call her "champion of democracy", Albright get strong hand for di effort to stop ethnic cleansing for Kosovo.

She bin die from cancer and dem announce am for Twitter.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price confam di tori.

Dem born Marie Jana Korbelova for Prague for 1937- for wetin dem dey call Czechoslovakia - Albright be di son of one Czechoslovak diplomat wey dem force enta exile afta di occupation of im kontri by Nazi Germany for 1939.