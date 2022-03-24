Child trafficking in Nigeria: Woman get 10yrs prison sentence for Port Harcourt

36 minutes wey don pass

Court don sentence one Nigerian lady, Blessing Stephen to 10 years in prison for child trafficking.

Na for December 2018 di incident happen for Rumukalagbor area of Port Harcourt di Rivers State capital.

32 year old Blessing Stephen na di second defendant for di matter and she dey charged along with 21 year old Abigail Friday Udo.

Ms Udo be di mama of di one year seven old month baby, for conspiring and selling her pikin for two hundred thousand naira.

Chief Magistrate Amaka Amanze wey deliver di judgement discharge but give order say di first defendant Abigail Friday Udo, must report to di court three times a week.

Abigail go sweep and dust di furniture for di court room for one year as her punishment.

Dis na because di court hold say right from di beginning of di matter, Abigail show reasonable remorse for selling her pikin.

She tell court say dem deceive her to believe say dem go take di pikin go orphanage since she no get di financial strength and support to cater for di pikin.

Di court come sentence Blessing Stephen to 3 years imprisonment for conspiracy and 7 years for child trafficking, offence wey chop punishment under section 27(2)(B)(C)of di Child Rights Act cap 50 LFN 2003.

Di court hold say Blessing Stephen na unrepentant and hardened liar.

And di prosecution prove dia case well well say she actually deceive di first defendant to sell her baby and give her only N20,000 and no give her di balance till date.

She go serve 10 years in Prison and di jail term go run consecutively.

Mrs Esther Achor-Korienta on behalf of FIDA [wey be association of women lawyers] hail di judgement.

Dem see am as one of di many break-through judgment FIDA don win as dem continue to fight against child selling and trafficking.

Dis na di second judgement within two months FIDA for Rivers State don get for cases of child selling and trafficking.