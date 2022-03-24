Russia Ukraine invasion: 10 key events during one month of Putin invasion of Ukraine

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky don beg citizens all ova di world to enta streets protest against Russia invasion of im kontri - "to support freedom, to support life".

President Zelensky tok dis for im latest night video and e speech na in English for di first time.

24 Marc, 2022 go mark one month wey Russian President Vladimir Putin begin full-scale attack on Ukraine for 24 February, 2022

Sake of dis Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy order general mobilisation.

Here na ten key events wey don happun since di invasion start.

1. Nato Leaders land for Brussels for Ukraine Summit

Wia dis foto come from, BBC

For March 24, 2022, Nato leaders land Brussels to meet and consider dia next steps of response to Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Dis meeting dey consider as one of di most important in di history of di alliance, as di war dey enta second month.

Several Nato nations don bin dey send weapons to Ukraine to help dem defend dia sef against Russia.

Nato - wey be di North Atlantic Treaty Organization - na military alliance formed by 12 kontries including US, Canada, UK and France for 1949. But now di alliance don get 30 members.

2. Almost 6.5 Million People Internally Displaced in Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, AFP via Getty Wetin we call dis foto, One family of Ukrainian refugees for di Hungarian border

On 21 March 2022, di International Organization for Migration (IOM) say almost 6.48 million pipo dey displaced for Ukraine sake of di direct result of di war.

Dis na according to one study wey IMO do between 09 and 16 March.

Over 53 per cent of internally displaced pipo na women.

"Di scale of human suffering and forced displacement sake of di war don pass any worst-case scenario planning," IOM Director General António Vitorino tok.

3. Biden warn Xi of consequences if China provide support give Russia

Wia dis foto come from, White house

On 18 March, 2022, America president, Joe Biden do video call witj Chnese present, XI Jinping.

White House say Biden "describe di implications and consequences if China provide material support to Russia as dem dey conduct brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians."

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs say Xi Jinping make am clear during di meeting say;

"As permanent members of di UN Security Council and di world two leading economies, we must not only guide di China-US relations forward along di right track, but also shoulder our share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquillity".

4. Russia forces accused of kidnaping di mayor of Melitopol

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

For 12 March, 2022, residents of Ukrainian city of Melitopol come out to protest against di alleged kidnap of di mayor by Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials bin post video wey dem say show as dey blindfold and dey lead Ivan Fedorov away on Friday.

For one message, President Volodymyr Zelensky accuse Russians of "moving to new stage of terror".

Oga Zelensky call Fedorov "mayor wey bravely defend Ukraine and di members of im community".

Melitopol, one small city for south-eastern Ukraine, na one of di first to fall to di Russians.

5. Mauripol suffer attacks but refuse to surrender give Russia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On 9 March, 2022, Russian air strikes hit one maternity hospital for Mariupol and e kill three pipo, officials tok.

President Volodymyr Zelensky say pipo dey trapped under di wreckage, and call di attack war crime.

Mariupol Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov tell BBC say; "We no understand how e dey possible for modern life to bomb children hospital. Pipo no fit believe say dis na true."

Di city bin don dey surrounded by Russian forces for days and plenty attempt to ceasefire for civilians to leave di town no work.

Russia continue to launch several attacks on Mariupol to surrender give dem but Ukraine reject Russian ultimatum to surrender.

6. Russian troops take control of key city of Kherson

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Russian tanks and military vehicles for di streets of Kherson

On March 2, 2022, Russian forces seize control Kherson, one key port city inside southern Ukraine.

Kherson na di first major city wey Russia dey take afta heavy fighting since dem invade am one week ago.

Di mayor of di city, Igor Kolykhaev, say Russian troops force dia way into di city council building and impose curfew on residents.

For n a Facebook post, Kolykhaev say Russian forces dey in control of Kherson, wey get population of more than 280,000 pipo.

E advise Russian soldiers not to shoot civilians, and add say no Ukrainian forces dey di city.

7. ICC launch investigation into war crime for Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, View wey show residential building destroy by shelling as Russia invasion of Ukraine continue for di city of Irpin for Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2, 2022.

On 3 March, 2022, Di International Criminal Court (ICC) for di Hague launch investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed for Ukraine.

Dis na afta dem accuse Russia of bombing civilians and 39 nations tok say make dey open one inquiry on top dis mata.

Di International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor say dem dey collect evidence on alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

ICC dey prosecute pipo wey dem accuse of di most serious crimes concerning di international community, where states no fit or are no ready to do so.

8. Putin put Russia nuclear forces on 'special alert'

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

On 28 February 2022, Vladimir Putin order Russia military to put dia deterrence forces, wey include nuclear weapons, on "special alert".

E tell defence chiefs say dis na because of "aggressive statements" by di West, as pipo worldwide dey condemn im invasion of Ukraine.

Di announcement no mean say Russia plan to use di weapons.

US immediately condemn Putin decision and call am "unacceptable escalation".

9. European Union ban selected Russian banks from Swift

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, One foreign exchange bureau for St Petersburg (file picture)

For 27 February, 2022, di EU, US and dia allies agree to cut off selected Russian banks from di Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT)

Swift na di main international payment system and Russia dey rely heavily on di Swift system for dia key oil and gas exports.

Di intention na to "further isolate Russia from di international financial system", one joint statement tok.

10. EU ban Russian planes from dia airspace

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Aeroflot plane for Moscow

On di same February 27 2022, di EU put blanket flight ban on Russian planes from EU airspace.

"We dey shut down EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft," di head of di European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen announce.

All such planes, including di private jets of oligarchs, no go fit land in, take off from or fly over any EU nation.