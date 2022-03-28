Will Smith: Wetin make Chris Rock chop ogbonge slap for di Oscars 2022 ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Will Smith sama ogbonge slap give Chris Rock for di Oscars stafe afta di comedian bin joke im wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Oga Rock tok about Pinkett Smith shaved hair say, "Jada, I no fit wait for GI Jane 2".

Na so Smith waka go stage and come be like say e slap Rock and den as e dey go back to im seat, e shout say, "Comot your wife name from your... mouth".

Smith later tok sorry when im bin dey do im best actor speech.

"I wan tok sorry to di Academy, I wan apologise give my fellow nominees", na wetin Smith tok as m gbab di first Oscar of im career for im role as di papa of ogbonge tennis player Venus and Serena Williams for King Richard.

Will Smith also add say, "Art dey resemble life, I be like di werey papa just like dem dem tok about Richard Williams. But love go make you do crazy tins."

Wia dis foto come from, Myung Chun

E end im speech say, "I hope di Academy go invite me again".

Pinkett Smith don tok about wetin dey cause am to lose hair before, wetin dem dey call alopecia.

Chris Rock come look di audience afta im chop slap say, "dat na di greatest night for di history of television".

E come give di award for best documentary wey be wetin carry am come stage in di first place.

Im jok na about di 1997 GI Jane movie wia Demi More bin act with shaved hair.

Wetin happun back stage

By Steven McIntosh, entertainment reporter for di Oscars

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Afta footage comot wey show like say Will Smith hand tru true connect wit Chris Rock face, pipo shock wella.

Tori pipo bin dey interview winners of di Oscars backstage wen dem seee di gbege as e dey happun.

At first e bin look like joke or skit wey dem don plan before. E be like Smith bin laugh at di joke at first but Jada bin dey vex.

But, e no look like fake slap.

Na wen Smith use swear work to tell Rock make e no dey misyarn wit im wife, na wen reporters no say yawa don gas, unto say Smith na professional and e for don sabi say you no fit just drop swear word for live TV.

Dis moment go enta one of di most viral moments for Oscars, like wen Ellen grop selfie or wen dem call di wrong winner for best picture for 2017.

Why Jada Pinkett Smith dey on lowcut

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na wetin di couple bin look like wen dem first enta di Oscars

Jada Smith don tok about her hair loss before, for her show di Red Table Talk, in 2018 say, "I don dey get issue with my hair, and e bin scare me wen e first start".

She say she first fear say she get alopecia afta "handfuls of hair" bin dey comot wen she go baff.