Ukraine-Russia war: Wetin be di security Measures dem dey take to protect President Vladimir Putin

Dem no dey do half-half for Vladimir Putin life.

Evri step for di Russian president life dey closely watched by hundreds of bodyguards wey dey follow am all di time.

Dem dey use under gee way to take cook im food and dem always dey check im drink in advance.

Di former KGB officer sabi well-well di kain threat wey surround especially for war time.

Mark Galeotti, wey be sabi pesin on top Russian politics and security, explain di different measures wey dem dey take protect Putin for Russia.

Complete safety equipment

Of all di security services wey dey operate for Russia, one dey dedicated to protect di President and im family- dis na di Russian Presidential Security Service.

Di squad na part of di Federal Protective Service (FSO) wey come from di former KGB and dem dey protect oda senior Russian officials like Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to Russia Beyond, wey dey owned by di goment say wen Putin dey travel dem dey organize demselves for four circles.

Di closest circle na im personal bodyguard, di second na di guards wey dey join di public undercover, di third circle dey surround di crowd so suspicious pipo no fit enta.

Di last circle na snipers wey go dey di roofs of nearby buildings.

Russia presidential security service dey backed by di "Russian National Guard" for Rosgvardia wey Putin imsef form six years ago and dey independent of di Russian armed forces.

Putin food

While e no dey easy to know how dem dey protect Putin, di Kremlin and Russian security sabi pipo don throw more light on di mata.

One of di tins wey dem dey protect na im food.

According to Mark Galeotti, Putin dey get personal taster wey dey check all im food.

And weneva im travel, di president team dey take care of everytin e go chop.

Smartphones

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Russian President no dey usesmartphones

Anoda measure na blocking di use of smartphones for di Kremlin.

Di Russian president reveal for interview say e no dey use am (smartphones) for 2020. I f you wan reach pesin, e get official line to reach dem.

One of di reasons Putin no dey use mobile phone na sake of say e no trust di internet.

E don tok before say e tink say di Internet na "project of di CIA" and ask make Russians no dey search for Google because America go fit monitor all di informate.

Galeotti claim say Putin dey get all im official informate thru paper files from im advisers.

Isolation sake of pandemic

Currently, dem dey limit how many pipo get access to President Putin.

Di few world leaders wey fit meet am dey come siddon far. Like di meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Di measures na sake of di coronavirus pandemic as for Russia, as Putin health na mata of national security.

According to BBC Russian Service, di measures include, two week quarantine to see am, beta medical monitoring wey include regular PCR tests, for all di pipo wey dey around am.