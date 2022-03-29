Will Smith: Best Actor winner tell Chris Rock sorry say e slap am for di Oscars afta joke about Jada Pinkett hair

56 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Best actor winner Will Smith took offence at a joke by presenter Chris Rock

Will Smith don tok sorry to Chris Rock say im slap am for di Oscars say im behaviour dey "unacceptable and inexcusable".

For statement, e say, "I go like publicly tell you sorry to you, Chris. I bin dey out of line, and I dey wrong".

Dis dey come afta di Oscars film academy bin call Will Smith out over di mata and announce say dem go do formal review. Some film critics tok say e possible say di Academy fit even collect di Oscar from Smith.

Di actor bin slap Chris Rock sake of joke wey di comedian make about im wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock bin take Pinkett Smith shaved head do joke.

Di actress don share say she get alopecia, wey be medical condition wey don make her hair fall out.

Wen Rock bin first make di joke, Smith bin first laff before camera show say Jada Pinkett roll her eyes like say she no like di joke at all.

Later, Will Smith comot to collect di first Oscar of im career for im role in di feem, King Richard.

Smith tok for di statement say, "violence for all forms dey poisonous and destructive."

As to why im do am, e say, "Jokes about me na part of di job, but to joke about Jada medical condition bin dey too much for me and na im make me act emotionally".

E also apologise give di Williams family and di Academy say, "I deeply regret wetin I do wey don stain wetin don be ogbonge journey for all of us".

Before Smith apology statement, di joinbodi behind di Oscars say dem "condemn di actions" of Smith.

No be di first time Chris Rock make joke about Jada

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chris Rock, with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith as dem dey chill for 2005

For 2016, Pinkett Smith bin tok say she go boycott di Oscaes sake of say at dat time she and oda actors of colour bin tok say di awards dey "too white".

Di #OscarsTooWhite mata bin shele sake of dem bin hardly see any beta nominations for African American, Asian and Latina professionals for di movie industry.