APC National Convention: Buhari meet APC leaders, consensus candidates dey table

25 March 2022, 07:01 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PresIDENCY

All Progressives Congress [APC] 2022 National Convention na big focus for many Nigerians now.

Last minute meetings-upon-meetings na im dey take place for Aso Rock sake of Nigeria ruling party - APC.

APC National Convention to chose new party leaders go hold Saturday for Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari na im dey host dis tok-tok to pave way for di 26 March, 2022 political gathering.

Buhari on Thursday evening meet APC members of di national assembly, according to presidential sources.

After dat meeting, tori be say dem don resolve to work towards choosing consensus candidates on Saturday.

Politicians wey di political party election for dis long awaited political meeting na im go lead di party to contest Nigeria 2023 general election.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Since 2014 wen dem form Nigeria current ruling party - APC all those wey don be National Chairman emerge through a consensus arrangement.

And as things be on Friday - a day before di party national convention - di All Progressives Congress fit adopt consensus candidates during di long expected national convention.

APC National Convention and Nigerian politics

Nigeria 2023 general election na big test for APC weda dem go remain di governing party of di west African nation afta Buhari full two tenures end.

Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission[INEC] don announce new dates for di 2023 general elections.

Presidential and National Assembly elections go happun for February 25, 2023.

While govnorship and State Houses of Assembly votes go hold on March 11, 2023.

For late February, President Muhammadu Buhari sign di Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 into law.

Dis new law go affect di way political parties go prepare for di 2023 general elections.

President Buhari, as leader of APC begin hold series of meetings wit politicians of di party to settle all interests.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

"Wen we bin come together to form do All Progressives Congress, nearly 8 years ago our goal dat time na National Salvation.

"Our resolve dat time bin dey unshakable, our motivation bin dey patriotic and noble".

President Muhammadu Buhari tok for meeting with members of Progressive Governors' Forum - wey be all serving state govnors wey be members of di party - on 23 March.

APC National Convention drama

All Progressives Congress 2022 national convention build-up don witness plenti drama for dia party headquarters for Abuja.

On Monday 7 March, 2022 police officers bin block all di entry point into di party office.

From di whole issue, Niger State Abubakar Bello assume office as di acting chairman of di Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of di party.

Di following day e approve di recommendation by di committee on zoning.

Dis na di position wey di govnor of Borno state, Mai Bala Buni bin di hold before e travel abroad.

Party announce as party leaders like govnors and lawmakers dem rush into di party headquarters to hold toks wit di Niger State govnor, Abubakar Sani Bello

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

A week later, President Muhammadu Buhari meet with Chairman of di APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni for London.

President Buhari, during di 15 March meeting, ask Buni to take charge of di APC convention and ensure say evri-evri go smoothly.

Di Nigerian leader also write a letter to Chairman of APC Governors' Forum, Atiku Bagugu, wia e order am to ensure sai oga Buni take charge immediately.

A week afta di London meeting, court clear di way for Nigeria ruling party to hold dia big election alias National Convention on 26 March, 2022.

Between November 2021 and March 2022 APC don shift dia convention up to six times sake internal party gbas-gbos.